MSNBC Anchor Nicolle Wallace 'Could Replace Hoda' In 'Today' Show Bloodbath: 'Backstabbers' Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager Reportedly Conspire To Oust 'Lightweight' Kotb

Earlier this week, Hoda Kotb made a comment about her constant "fear of being fired" — and according to reports, her worst nightmare seems to be coming true.

Rumors of tension between Kotb, 57, and Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie, 50, have heated up over the past few months, and now, insiders claim the latter is working with costar and pal Jenna Bush Hager to have Kotb replaced.