Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

The writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old and Clinton, who has been married to Hilary Clinton since 1975, was 49-years-old.

In the years that followed, the businesswoman struggled with dealing with the negative attention from the media and the world at large, with Lewinsky going on to produce a film called 15 Minutes of Shame depicting her struggle.