Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over Jennifer Aniston's 'Handsome' Boyfriend as Craig Melvin Remains Skeptical: 'How Do We Know She Hasn't Been Hypnotized?'
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET
The Today Show hosts have mixed opinions about Jennifer Aniston's new beau.
During the Monday, November 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin weighed in on the actress' latest announcement that she is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.
"That's her boyfriend. That's her boo. He's handsome, right?" Bush Hager, 43, gushed as a photo of the celebs flashed on the screen.
"I like girls, but that's a handsome man," Melvin, 46, agreed, noting that the Golden Globe winner seems "smitten."
"She loves him," the talk show host speculated, before quickly backpedaling. "I mean, we don't know that. We're just interpreting."
Bush Hager went on to fill Melvin in on Curtis' "backstory" as a "social media guru" and hypnotist.
"Let me stop you. He's a hypnotist? How do we know she hasn't been hypnotized?" the broadcaster interrupted his co-host.
"Just looking at him, I think anybody would be hypnotized," the mom-of-three teased.
When Bush Hager told Melvin that Curtis is also a "love expert," he remained skeptical.
"Is he? Is he a love expert? Well, I should talk to the guy," Melvin said.
Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship With Jim Curtis
On Sunday, November 2, the Friends star hard-launched her new relationship on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white photo hugging her man from behind. The wellness coach was all smiles in a black button-down as he placed his hands over Aniston's.
"Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️," she captioned the post.
Celebs and fans alike flooded the comments section to show their support.
"THIS!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Amanda Kloots wrote, while Leslie Mann left a red heart emoji.
"This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen! 😍," another user exclaimed.
Jennifer Aniston Soft-Launches Relationship
In September, Aniston, 56, soft-launched her connection when she posted a photo of Curtis watching the sunset from behind. She sneakily placed the picture at the end of an Instagram carousel.
"Oh, hello 17 pic," one fan pointed out, while another wrote, "It’s the soft launch for me."
How Long Have Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Been Dating?
As of July, Aniston had reportedly been secretly dating Curtis for several months, and things were getting serious.
"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," an insider spilled. "They are happy and really into each other."
The duo started as friends after being introduced by one of the wellness guru's clients. Over the summer, they were "hanging out a lot" at her home in Los Angeles, Calif.
"It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that," the source explained. "They’re a good match."
A second insider added, "Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously. Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot."
Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Curtis was married to Rachel Napolitano and shares teenage son Aidan with his ex.