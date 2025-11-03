Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over Jennifer Aniston's 'Handsome' Boyfriend as Craig Melvin Remains Skeptical: 'How Do We Know She Hasn't Been Hypnotized?'

Article continues below advertisement

The Today Show hosts have mixed opinions about Jennifer Aniston's new beau. During the Monday, November 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin weighed in on the actress' latest announcement that she is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Craig Melvin guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"That's her boyfriend. That's her boo. He's handsome, right?" Bush Hager, 43, gushed as a photo of the celebs flashed on the screen. "I like girls, but that's a handsome man," Melvin, 46, agreed, noting that the Golden Globe winner seems "smitten." "She loves him," the talk show host speculated, before quickly backpedaling. "I mean, we don't know that. We're just interpreting."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Craig Melvin was shocked to learn that Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend is a 'hypnotist.'

Bush Hager went on to fill Melvin in on Curtis' "backstory" as a "social media guru" and hypnotist. "Let me stop you. He's a hypnotist? How do we know she hasn't been hypnotized?" the broadcaster interrupted his co-host. "Just looking at him, I think anybody would be hypnotized," the mom-of-three teased. When Bush Hager told Melvin that Curtis is also a "love expert," he remained skeptical. "Is he? Is he a love expert? Well, I should talk to the guy," Melvin said.

Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship With Jim Curtis

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston confirmed her relationship on Instagram.

On Sunday, November 2, the Friends star hard-launched her new relationship on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white photo hugging her man from behind. The wellness coach was all smiles in a black button-down as he placed his hands over Aniston's. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️," she captioned the post. Celebs and fans alike flooded the comments section to show their support. "THIS!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Amanda Kloots wrote, while Leslie Mann left a red heart emoji. "This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen! 😍," another user exclaimed.

Jennifer Aniston Soft-Launches Relationship

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis.

In September, Aniston, 56, soft-launched her connection when she posted a photo of Curtis watching the sunset from behind. She sneakily placed the picture at the end of an Instagram carousel. "Oh, hello 17 pic," one fan pointed out, while another wrote, "It’s the soft launch for me."

How Long Have Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Been Dating?

Source: MEGA/@jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston was previously married twice.