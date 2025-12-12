Jenna Bush Hager Once Again Hints at Retirement From 'Today' Show Days After Announcing Her New Co-Host Sheinelle Jones

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager seems to have her eyes on retirement. Days after revealing Sheinelle Jones will be joining TODAY With Jenna & Friends starting January 12 as Bush Hager's permanent co-host, the titular star teased her next chapter in life.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager eventually wants to move to a community with other women.

“At some point, when I’ve raised my children and I’m maybe living in a community of women with cats…” she began of her future plans. “So you’ve got the whole thing planned out?” co-host Brooke Shields cut in. “I’ve got it planned out…[when I’m living in a] commune. You’ll be there…” Bush Hager said.

Jenna Bush Hager Announces Permanent Co-Host

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheinelle Jones will be the permanent co-host of the 'Today' fourth hour.

Bush Hager has had rotating co-hosts ever since Hoda Kotb stepped down, so she's over the moon to have Jones be her new sidekick. “Today, I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand-new journey in January,” the mom-of-three explained on air earlier this week. “I couldn’t be more excited to share this person with you all. You all know her. She is an extraordinary broadcaster, but more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about.”

Jenna Bush Hager Teases Leaving 'Today'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager has hinted at leaving 'Today' on several occasions.

Bush Hager has alluded to leaving her television career behind several times, including during the October 24 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. She and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie even joked about moving to a “friend compound” together. "I think this sounds like a dream," Guthrie expressed. "Obviously, hopefully, we'll remain married, but I think living with your best friend sounds incredible." She added, “My other fantasy of life…later in life, you, me, all of our whole friend group, we move into a retirement facility. Would that not be so fun? And then you're like, 'We'll meet you there at the clubhouse at four o'clock for dinner.' We'll play some mahjong or some cards. Maybe a little pickleball." Bush Hager gushed over how she “can’t wait,” and wants to “do it when we’re young enough,” around age 65. "It's not a nursing home. It's a friend compound. I would do that in a heartbeat," the 53-year-old concluded.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Brooke Shields guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

In August, Bush Hager once again referenced retiring as she considered moving back to her hometown in Texas. "I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she said during the August 6 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interrupted. "Well.. linear television, baby!" the media personality exclaimed. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.