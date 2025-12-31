Jenna Bush Hager Exhausted by Husband Henry's Idea to Have 'More Date Nights' in 2026: 'We're So Tired'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager are looking to spice up their marriage in 2026.
During the Wednesday, December 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host’s husband, 47, emphasized the importance of incorporating more date nights in the new year.
The stars let fans in one their family’s holiday tradition of setting resolutions for themselves.
“We can go on more date nights,” Henry said, to which Jenna quickly replied, “Let’s do it. We’re so tired, man. We just want to get in bed and suck our thumbs.”
Henry Hager 'Played It Cool' When He Started Dating Jenna Bush Hager
The couple also reflected on their early dating days, particularly whether Henry “played it cool” with his now-wife.
“I sure did [play it cool], and it worked perfectly,” he said, and Jenna agreed. “After our first date, there was a lot going on. Work was busy, and I just sort of…to your point, you’ve got to keep the interest there. For about three weeks, I didn’t contact you.”
Despite the lengthy silence, the media personality, 44, liked when her man played it cool.
Jenna Bush Hager's Son 'Thinks He Dates' Her
Although the duo tries to keep the flame alive today, their 7-year-old son, Hal, sometimes makes it difficult.
“Our son, in particular, Hal, does not like it when we show affection toward each other because he thinks that…he knows you’re his mom, but he also thinks he dates you, sort of thing, and I’m kind of moving in on his territory if we’re hanging out,” Henry explained.
If the 47-year-old tries to make a move on his wife, there “could be some screaming,” and he might “try to wedge himself” in between his parents.
“Now, we do it to harass the poor fella, but I was giving Henry a hug in my room, and [Hal] goes, ‘Don’t do that in my bedroom,’” Jenna recalled. “I think boys…if you raise your sons right, they want you for the rest of your life.”
Jenna Bush Hager's Family Set New Year's Resolutions
Henry recalled one of his son’s resolutions from this past year that he successfully achieved.
“Hal, going into 2025, wanted to hit less, listen better…Hal Hager’s got it coming to you,” he revealed.
“By the way, he hits far less…he’s been excellent this year,” Jenna praised her child.
Meanwhile, the mom-of-three’s husband has goals of his own headed into 2026.
“I wanted to learn how to play guitar, but that never happened. Now, I think I want to be a DJ,” Henry disclosed to his wife. “We’ve got to find some time for these things. I’m working on my creative side, which you encourage all the time, so I appreciate that.”
“Creative Hank is a very special person,” the host praised her man.