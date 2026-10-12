Jenna Bush Hager Reveals NSFW Question Her Kids Asked After Taking the Bus in New York City: 'That's Where You Learn Stuff'

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed the NSFW things her children learned on the bus. The anchor opened up about her three kids' experiences with the New York City bus system on the October 12 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "New York City buses are like their own ecosystem. It's not like Des Moines," her co-host Sheinelle Jones noted as they spoke about their experiences with school buses.

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New York City Bus Culture

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager recalled racing her kids to the bus stop.

Not only did the mom-of-three find the race to the bus every morning to be a stressful experience, but her kids always came home with questions. "For those bus moms out there, I feel you," Bush Hager shared. "You know that feeling where you're like, 'The bus is getting there in three minutes and I'm like five blocks uptown.'" "Then you're racing, running," she added. "Because the thing is the bus culture in New York City. Those two little tiny kids are just going to get dropped off at the corner of Broadway?"

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Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager joked about her children's bus experiences.

One thing that remained the same from Bush Hager and Jones' bus experiences as children was the education they received on their way to and from school each day. "I do feel like sometimes they'd come home and be like, 'Mom, what is s--?'" she joked. "You know? And I'm like, did you learn that on the bus?" "That's where you learn stuff," she quipped. Jones enthusiastically agreed that the bus was teaching their kids all kinds of things that they'd never learn anywhere else.

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'A Rite of Passage'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager also reacted to 'mooning culture.'

The women even reacted to a clip of Kelly Clarkson reflecting on riding the bus when she was a girl while speaking on the podcast "Las Culturistas." "Mooning culture was huge," she laughed, referring to the practice of flashing a bare behind at passing drivers. "Everybody mooned." While Bush Hager hoped her kids weren't engaging in mooning as young children in the big city, she agreed that every child, when she was growing up, whipped out the taunt at one point or another. "Mooning is a rite of passage," she joked.

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager's kids no longer like to appear on air.