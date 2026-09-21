Jenna Bush Hager Confesses Her 3 Children No Longer Enjoy Appearing on the 'Today' Show: 'When Did That Happen?'

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Jenna Bush Hager's kids are done with the Today show. The anchor revealed that her three children are no longer interested in being on camera during the Monday, September 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "My kids don't really want to be on the show anymore," she told her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, who agreed that her children feel the same way.

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'When Did That Happen?'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager's children no longer want to be on television.

Bush Hager shares Mila, 13, Poppy, 11, and Hal, 7, with her husband, Henry Hager. Having anchored the fourth hour for more than seven years, Today viewers have seen a lot of her kids. But according to Bush Hager, those days are over. "When did that happen? Remember they used to run out and hug us and delight in us," she recalled, as Jones noted their disinterest was a surefire sign they were officially "tweens."

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones' kids used to 'delight' in being on the show.

Jones shared three children with her late husband, Uche Ojeh. Kayin, 17, and 14-year-old twins Clara and Uche Jr. have occasionally joined their mother on the morning show as well. "We put the clothes on them that we wanted them to wear and they just did what we wanted," she reflected. Bush Hager noted that her kids even bow out of photos she takes at home to be shared on the show or across her personal social media platforms.

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Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager's children even try to avoid pictures.

In fact, the family threw a birthday celebration for their cats, Maisie and Mango, over the weekend, and the anchor's daughter took it upon herself to make sure her mom could post about the celebration without a photo of her in sight. "Mila was even like, 'Let me get out of this picture so you can post happy birthday,'" Bush Hager admitted. Regardless of her children's wishes, Bush Hager often tells anecdotes about them and shares family photos when she and Jones sit down for their daily morning talk show.

'Reigning It In'

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager often shares photos and stories about her family.