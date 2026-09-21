Jenna Bush Hager Confesses Her 3 Children No Longer Enjoy Appearing on the 'Today' Show: 'When Did That Happen?'
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 5:09 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager's kids are done with the Today show.
The anchor revealed that her three children are no longer interested in being on camera during the Monday, September 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.
"My kids don't really want to be on the show anymore," she told her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, who agreed that her children feel the same way.
'When Did That Happen?'
Bush Hager shares Mila, 13, Poppy, 11, and Hal, 7, with her husband, Henry Hager. Having anchored the fourth hour for more than seven years, Today viewers have seen a lot of her kids.
But according to Bush Hager, those days are over.
"When did that happen? Remember they used to run out and hug us and delight in us," she recalled, as Jones noted their disinterest was a surefire sign they were officially "tweens."
Jones shared three children with her late husband, Uche Ojeh. Kayin, 17, and 14-year-old twins Clara and Uche Jr. have occasionally joined their mother on the morning show as well.
"We put the clothes on them that we wanted them to wear and they just did what we wanted," she reflected.
Bush Hager noted that her kids even bow out of photos she takes at home to be shared on the show or across her personal social media platforms.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In fact, the family threw a birthday celebration for their cats, Maisie and Mango, over the weekend, and the anchor's daughter took it upon herself to make sure her mom could post about the celebration without a photo of her in sight.
"Mila was even like, 'Let me get out of this picture so you can post happy birthday,'" Bush Hager admitted.
Regardless of her children's wishes, Bush Hager often tells anecdotes about them and shares family photos when she and Jones sit down for their daily morning talk show.
'Reigning It In'
Bush Hager has admitted in the past that she had to establish "boundaries" when it came to talking about and showing her kids on-air after accidentally telling a story that "embarrassed" her daughter.
"I think what I've tried to reign in a little and just be more cognizant of what I share of others, what I talk about or post when it comes to my kids," she said in 2023. "They didn't choose this work."
"It helped me realize that sometimes sharing other people's stories, if they don't want them shared, is something I had to work on," she explained to People.