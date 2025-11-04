or
Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Called Michelle Obama His 'Girlfriend' at an Event in Funny Confession

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager exposed dad George W. Bush for fawning over Michelle Obama.

Profile Image

Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

George W. Bush has a soft spot for Michelle Obama.

During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the intimate relationship between her father and the former first lady.

Jenna, 43, admitted there is "no more beloved relationship" than the one between George and Michelle.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michelle Obama guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The 61-year-old, who was a guest co-host, asked how he's doing, to which the TV personality confirmed he's "great."

A photo flashed on the screen of Michelle hugging the former president, 79, while he leaned his head toward hers.

"Aw, look at that!" Jenna gushed. "Doesn't it look like you're about to read him a bedtime story?"

"But that's how he makes me feel when we're together, that I just want to hug him up," Barack Obama's wife expressed. "He keeps me entertained when we're seated together."

George W. Bush Calls Michelle Obama His 'Girlfriend'

Image of Michelle Obama has a close relationship with George W. Bush.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michelle Obama has a close relationship with George W. Bush.

The Today host recalled running into the 44th president at an event last year, where George was also in attendance.

"My dad was like, 'How's my girlfriend?' as he walked off," Jenna remembered the politician asking of Michelle. "You know, he misses you...he can't wait to see you again."

Image of George W. Bush is fond of Michelle Obama.
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush is fond of Michelle Obama.

Michelle emphasized she misses him too before asking if he's "behaving himself."

"No, he's not," the mom-of-three quipped. "He's not behaving himself at all...he can't help but always be a meme. He's just a meme maker...he doesn't know what a meme is, but he is one." Michelle agreed and rendered George a "living, breathing meme," even "behind the scenes."

Michelle Obama Gushes Over Husband Barack

Image of Michelle Obama keeps in touch with Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michelle Obama keeps in touch with Jenna Bush Hager.

During Tuesday's interview, the mom-of-two also addressed the viral moment where Barack, 64, called another woman "cute" at a recent rally in New Jersey.

"I mean, you look cute, but I am married. Michelle’s fine too," he told a doting fan.

Michelle did not take offense to her husband's commentary and thought the clip was hilarious.

"That's my man. He's a cutie, too," she exclaimed as Jenna played back the video. "The other part of the 60s, when your kids are launched and it's us, finally. You look back at each other and go, 'Oh, I love you. I remember you...There you are. Where have you been all these years?' But he was having fun out there."

Image of Michelle Obama is on good terms with husband Barack.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama is on good terms with husband Barack despite divorce rumors swirling earlier this year.

The host asked if she still thinks he's "fine," to which she quickly replied, "Oh my God. He is handsome. He gets more handsome with age. The graying is good...he can go gray, but I'm not."

Michelle later reiterated, "Yes, I think my husband is gorgeous, and he gets better with age, too."

