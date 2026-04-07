Jenna Bush Hager Is Savannah Guthrie’s 'Rock' as the Search for Her Mom Nancy Persists: 'They Talk Constantly'

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Jenna Bush Hager is providing constant support for friend Savannah Guthrie as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing. According to a Tuesday, April 7, report, the media personality, 44, has given her Today costar a shoulder to cry on ever since the elderly woman was reported missing on February 1.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.

“Jenna has become Savannah’s rock,” an insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter’s Substack. “On camera, behind the scenes — she’s always there.” Jenna reportedly checks in on Savannah early in the morning and calls her in the evening. “They talk constantly. This isn’t just work — this is real life,” the source added. “Jenna never left her side. She was her protector, her support system — everything.”

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Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' After 2 Months

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie is back on 'Today.'

Savannah, 54, resumed her Today hosting duties on Monday, April 6, after a two-month hiatus. "Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed. Co-anchor Craig Melvin, 46, added, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home." "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news,” Savannah said. The host then walked outside, holding Jenna’s arm, and was greeted by dozens of fans holding posters of hope and positivity. “These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my family. We feel it, and we feel your prayers, so thank you so much,” Savannah gushed.

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Praise Savannah Guthrie's Bravery

Source: NBC Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

During Monday’s episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-hosts praised their friend as she made her return. “It’s been beautiful here. It’s felt like a homecoming,” Sheinelle Jones shared. “Savannah is back, and we have just embraced her with open arms. She said it is good to be home, and we feel that sentiment a million times over,” Jenna added. “It’s so interesting because for most of us, we’ve been doing this for decades, so there’s muscle memory involved, but there’s also the reality of what’s happening,” the 47-year-old emphasized. “So I feel like for me, I’m like, you know what? I love her. She’s such a professional, but her heart is right there. We felt both this morning. We felt her heart, and also, she’s so darn good.”

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.