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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Admire 'Brave' Savannah Guthrie's 'Professionalism' as She Returns to 'Today' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Photo of Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones praised Savannah Guthrie's bravery as she returned to the 'Today' Show amid her mom Nancy's disappearance.

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April 6 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones gave Savannah Guthrie her flowers amid the host’s return to Today.

Guthrie is back to work following her mother Nancy’s abduction from her home in Tucson, Ariz., in February. Although the elderly woman has not yet been found, the media personality is resuming her regular hosting duties.

During the Monday, April 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the co-hosts praised Savannah for her bravery in coming back on air.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones are happy Savannah Guthrie is back on 'Today.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones are happy Savannah Guthrie is back on 'Today.'

“It’s been beautiful here. It’s felt like a homecoming,” Sheinelle started.

“Savannah is back, and we have just embraced her with open arms. She said it is good to be home, and we feel that sentiment a million times over,” Jenna said.

“It’s so interesting because for most of us, we’ve been doing this for decades, so there’s muscle memory involved, but there’s also the reality of what’s happening,” the 47-year-old added. “So I feel like for me, I’m like, you know what? I love her. She’s such a professional, but her heart is right there. We felt both this morning. We felt her heart, and also, she’s so darn good.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager called Savannah Guthrie the 'bravest.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager called Savannah Guthrie the 'bravest.'

Jenna, 44, credited her friend for being the “bravest” to come back despite the missing person case not being solved yet.

“I go to her church. She spoke at our church yesterday. If you all have a second to look at it, it was the most beautiful message about Easter and faith and forgiveness,” she emphasized.

Sheinelle noted that she heard Savannah’s words on morning news radio, and it’s “worth it to listen to.”

“Savannah has a way with words. She’s almost a poet in my mind. So there’s honesty there, there’s intellect there, there’s truth there,” she continued.

“It’s beautiful,” Jenna concluded.

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Savannah Guthrie Makes Heartwarming Return to 'Today'

Image of Savannah Guthrie resumed her 'Today' hosting duties on Monday, April 6.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie resumed her 'Today' hosting duties on Monday, April 6.

Savannah kicked off the Today Show on Monday morning with an emotional sentiment before delivering the news as usual.

"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin added, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."

"Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news,” Savannah said, bracing herself.

She went on to greet a large crowd who gathered at Rockefeller Plaza, holding posters with words of love and hope.

“These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my family. We feel it, and we feel your prayers, so thank you so much,” the 54-year-old said.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Image of Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.

Nancy disappeared on February 1 and was last seen being dropped off by family members at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson the evening prior. Although blood was found on her doorstep, the 84-year-old has not been confirmed dead or alive.

Her alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom, which Savannah’s family offered to pay, but she has not returned home.

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