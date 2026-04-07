Inside Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today' After 2-Month Hiatus Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie Shared an Emotional Sentiment Upon Her Return to 'Today'

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' on April 6.

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Savannah Guthrie Stunned in a Yellow Dress

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie made her first appearance on the show since January 30.

During the April 6 episode of Today, Savannah beamed in a vibrant yellow lace Elie Tahari dress, which complemented her yellow necklace with a heart pendant. Melvin matched her style by wearing a yellow tie for the broadcast, as the color has become a symbol of hope in Arizona and support for Nancy's safe return.

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Savannah Guthrie Teared Up While Greeting 'Today' Fans

Source: TODAY/YouTube The co-anchor returned amid an ongoing investigation into her mom Nancy's disappearance.

In the second hour of the show, Savannah joined Craig, Carson, Al, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager on Rockefeller Plaza, where fans rallied behind her. One woman was spotted wearing a shirt with the text that read, "Welcome Home Savannah." Savannah greeted the fans, saying, "Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much." "These signs are so beautiful," she said as she held back her tears. "You guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much." According to a Page Six source, Savannah "walked around and took selfies with some fans" outside NBC's headquarters. "When she first walked out, she smiled. She looked like a trooper," the insider shared, noting the plaza "had a lot of security."

Fans Showed Love and Support for Savannah Guthrie

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie's mother was last seen on January 31.