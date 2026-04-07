Inside Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today' After 2-Month Hiatus Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
April 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie Shared an Emotional Sentiment Upon Her Return to 'Today'
Savannah Guthrie officially returned to her regular hosting duties after a two-month hiatus following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
On April 6, the news anchor was back at the helm of Today, marking her first appearance since January 30 — just two days before Nancy was reported missing from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed.
Savannah's co-anchor Craig Melvin responded, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."
She remarked additionally, "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news."
Before proceeding with the program proper, Craig told Savannah, "Yes, so good to have you back."
They were later joined by fellow anchors Carson Daly and Al Roker.
Savannah Guthrie Stunned in a Yellow Dress
During the April 6 episode of Today, Savannah beamed in a vibrant yellow lace Elie Tahari dress, which complemented her yellow necklace with a heart pendant.
Melvin matched her style by wearing a yellow tie for the broadcast, as the color has become a symbol of hope in Arizona and support for Nancy's safe return.
- 'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 2 Months After Mom Nancy's Disappearance
- Savannah Guthrie Has Emotional Reunion With 'Today' Colleagues as She Returns to Studio for First Time Since Mom Nancy Went Missing
- Savannah Guthrie Has Every 'Intention' of Returning to 'Today Show' Despite Mom Nancy's Disappearance Taking a Toll on Her, Jenna Bush Hager Reveals
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Savannah Guthrie Teared Up While Greeting 'Today' Fans
In the second hour of the show, Savannah joined Craig, Carson, Al, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager on Rockefeller Plaza, where fans rallied behind her.
One woman was spotted wearing a shirt with the text that read, "Welcome Home Savannah."
Savannah greeted the fans, saying, "Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much."
"These signs are so beautiful," she said as she held back her tears. "You guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much."
According to a Page Six source, Savannah "walked around and took selfies with some fans" outside NBC's headquarters.
"When she first walked out, she smiled. She looked like a trooper," the insider shared, noting the plaza "had a lot of security."
Fans Showed Love and Support for Savannah Guthrie
In addition to heartfelt signs, fans signaled support and showed some love by wearing yellow ribbons. Similar accessories were first used by Nancy's neighbors as a symbol of hope after her disappearance.
"Some of us put flowers at the front of Nancy's house, while others who may not have wanted to go down to Nancy's house, put ribbons on their mailboxes," one of Nancy's neighbors, Laura Gargano, told People in February. "The yellow ribbon is a sentiment of hope and support after someone goes missing. I believe the use of the yellow ribbons goes back to hostage-taking in the 1970s."
Then, on February 18, Hoda Kotb revealed it also echoed the sentiment within the NBC family.
"We got a suggestion from one of our viewers and we're doing the same thing," she said. "We have yellow roses around Studio 1A and we're all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family."