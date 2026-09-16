Jenna Bush Hager Admits She's 'Intense' While Slamming the Word's 'Negative Connotation' for Women: 'I Like Getting Things Done'
Sept. 16 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager knows she's "intense."
She and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, got into a conversation about intense people on the Wednesday, September 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.
The women reacted to an interview published by GQ in which Tom Cruise admitted he's well aware that people find him intense, prompting Jones to ask Bush Hager the same question.
"Do you think you're intense?" Jones asked as the studio erupted in laughter, seemingly already aware of the answer.
Bush Hager revealed that "sometimes" she can acknowledge she may have an "intense" personality type, similar to Cruise.
"Sometimes not at all," she added.
Jones disagreed, elaborating that Bush Hager is intense all the time, in both work and play.
"I think that even when you're not intense, you're not intense in an intense way," she began, as her co-host asked her to clarify.
"So if we're on a dance floor, you're not just dancing. You're smacking it and running it down," she teased while mimicking the 44-year-old's dance moves.
'A Negative Connotation'
Bush Hager began to see Jones' argument as she continued to give positive examples of her co-anchor's "intensity."
"If we're having a good time, you're the best time," she added.
While Bush Hager certainly agreed with Jones' perspective, she slammed the "negative connotation" behind the word "intense."
"I feel like 'intense' has a negative connotation, especially when it comes to women," she explained. "But I am."
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The women reminisced about the first time they ever hit the town together for lunch and ended up partying on a rooftop in New York City late at night.
"Well, that was intense," Bush Hager laughed, with Jones adding, "But it was so much fun."
"Jenna is a good time, but then when it's time to be a boss and produce a show or launch a book club, you do it," she said, commending the Jenna's Book Club founder and producer of the new series Line of Fire.
'I'm Tired'
Bush Hager's intensity in all areas of her life does leave her exhausted.
"Getting things done to me is like, I like it. And I like that feeling. And I do wish I could rest a little bit more," she concluded. "I'm not a rester. I'm tired. And I'm low energy. And I'm also intense."
Her co-anchor saw the positive side of Bush Hager's intensity, noting she gets "great things" out of it.
"I think you should embrace it," Jones encouraged. "I think it's an awesome trait and I think it makes you who you are."