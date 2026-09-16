Jenna Bush Hager Admits She's 'Intense' While Slamming the Word's 'Negative Connotation' for Women: 'I Like Getting Things Done'

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager admitted she can sometimes be 'intense.'

"Do you think you're intense?" Jones asked as the studio erupted in laughter, seemingly already aware of the answer. Bush Hager revealed that "sometimes" she can acknowledge she may have an "intense" personality type, similar to Cruise. "Sometimes not at all," she added. Jones disagreed, elaborating that Bush Hager is intense all the time, in both work and play. "I think that even when you're not intense, you're not intense in an intense way," she began, as her co-host asked her to clarify. "So if we're on a dance floor, you're not just dancing. You're smacking it and running it down," she teased while mimicking the 44-year-old's dance moves.

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'A Negative Connotation'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was described as 'the best time.'

Bush Hager began to see Jones' argument as she continued to give positive examples of her co-anchor's "intensity." "If we're having a good time, you're the best time," she added. While Bush Hager certainly agreed with Jones' perspective, she slammed the "negative connotation" behind the word "intense." "I feel like 'intense' has a negative connotation, especially when it comes to women," she explained. "But I am."

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager slammed the negative connotation around the word.

The women reminisced about the first time they ever hit the town together for lunch and ended up partying on a rooftop in New York City late at night. "Well, that was intense," Bush Hager laughed, with Jones adding, "But it was so much fun." "Jenna is a good time, but then when it's time to be a boss and produce a show or launch a book club, you do it," she said, commending the Jenna's Book Club founder and producer of the new series Line of Fire.

'I'm Tired'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager said being intense makes her 'tired.'