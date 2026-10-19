Jenna Bush Hager Slams Producer for Assuming She's a 'Monster' Who Failed to Return a Pet to Its Owner: 'She Thinks I Let This Cat Go in the Wild'

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Jenna Bush Hager called out her producer on-air. The star joked about a cat mix-up abroad after returning from Ireland with the entire morning show team on the October 19 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "While we were in Ireland, and don't roll your eyes at this, but I met a cat," she explained. "The cat's name is Guinness."

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager befriended a cat by the name of Guinness while in Ireland.

Bush Hager, who is a self-proclaimed cat whisperer, immediately fell in love with Guinness. She noted that he was a "free-range cat" who roamed the hotel property. "I will show him right here. Guinness, this little beautiful creature, was being held by a darling little girl in the audience," Bush Hager shared of their show broadcast live from the Emerald Isle last week. Naturally, as the rest of the team held Guinness beers to greet their viewers from Ireland, Bush Hager wanted to hold the fluffy cat by the very same name.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager borrowed the hotel's cat for the opening of their show.

"Bonnie, one of our producers, went and got Guinness from the little girl and brought it over to me," she recalled. "Bonnie didn't realize that Guinness was the hotel cat." By the time Guinness did the show's opening, he was ready to return to roaming the hotel property. "He's ready to get out," Bush Hager added. "Guinness was bucking a bit, like, 'I have had enough.'" Under the assumption that Guinness belonged to the little girl who had been holding him, Bonnie was horrified when the TV star dropped the squirming cat from her arms and let him run away at the end of the segment.

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'What Kind of Monster Do You Think I Am?'

Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM A producer chased a cat that Jenna Bush Hager set down on the ground.

"She thinks I have just let this cat go in the wild of Ireland," she laughed. Naturally, Bonnie, who Bush Hager claimed does not like cats, went chasing after Guinness, trying to reunite him with the little girl she assumed was his owner. "When I heard the story, I said to Bonnie, 'What kind of monster do you think I am?'" the mom-of-three exclaimed. "That I would let a darling little girl's cat just go in the wild?"

'She Was Going to Run All Over Ireland'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager even asked that the cat sleep in her bed.