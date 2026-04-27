Jenna Bush Hager Unbothered by People Thinking It's 'Weird' She Didn't Live With Husband Henry Before Marriage
April 27 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager faced some criticism in the early years of their relationship.
During the Monday, April 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, revealed she and her man "didn't live together" prior to tying the knot in May 2008.
"My parents [George W. Bush and Laura Bush] probably would've been okay with it, but we just didn't because of timing, and blah blah blah. People thought it was weird. I remember people being like, 'Are you sure? Like, do you know?'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'It's not like you don't spend a lot of time with somebody.'"
Co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out that regardless of what someone else is thinking, what matters is "when you're ready."
Sheinelle Jones Reflects on Her Own Living Situation With Late Husband
Reflecting on her own relationship, the 47-year-old remembered there was an "overlap" period where she and late husband Uche Ojeh had separate houses and only stayed together "every once in a while."
"Now, people are like, you should live together first so you can make sure," she explained.
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Jenna recently reflected on another moment from her early days with Henry. During the Friday, April 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host spilled that her husband used to leave her notes while bed shopping.
“I know that mattresses are important, especially in the beginning because on our shift, you need to be able to sleep well,” Sheinelle noted.
“When Henry and I first got married, we walked, we lived in Baltimore, to the Mattress Giant down the street. We bought the ‘celebrity.’ It was a Tempur-Pedic,” Jenna explained. "We paid it off. He would write things like, ‘Can’t wait to…’ That sounds weird.”
An uncomfortable look spread across Jenna's face as the studio producers started to giggle.
“No, go ahead!” Sheinelle exclaimed. “I feel like you should finish, ‘Can’t wait to something.’”
“Well, just be in the ‘celebrity,’” Jenna finished.
“Womp womp,” her costar joked. “I thought it was like, ‘Can’t wait to…you know.’”
“No!” Jenna insisted. “I wasn’t being nasty. We love to be horizontal.”
“Just by myself, I like to be [horizontal]. The ‘celebrity’ was a beautiful purchase, and two years ago, we said goodbye after 18 years. We loved that mattress…” she explained. “I don’t know why it was called the ‘celebrity,’ but we went with it.”