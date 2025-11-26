Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Would 'Leave Her Husband' If Scarlett Johansson Asked Her To

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager made a shocking statement about her marriage. During the Wednesday, November 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, revealed she would be open to leaving husband Henry Hager if Scarlett Johansson told her to. During a live game of "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans, Jenna was asked which of her 60 guest co-hosts from this year she had the most chemistry with.

"You know the answer. We both know the answer," she confidently told guest star Andy Cohen. The Bravo host guessed Dwyane Wade, but Scarlett was the correct answer. "I love Dwyane Wade so much, but Scarlett and I...we got our ears pierced. If she asked me to get a tat, if she asked me to leave my husband, [I would]," the media personality said, then quickly backtracked. "Not really. Don't tweet that."

Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson Got Matching Ear Piercings

During a previous episode of Jenna & Friends, the ladies participated in a "Best Friends" game and learned they prefer piercings over tattoos, which inspired them to get piercings at the same time. "We were like, ‘Let’s just get our ears pierced together,'" Scarlett, 41, explained earlier this year. "So we have committed to that. Today, we’re doing it." She added, "I have a lot of piercings. When I was a kid, I just was into piercings, and then I had my eyebrow pierced, my septum, my everything. It was just a thing. And so I think it’s been a minute since I got a piercing, so I’m excited to do it with you."

Earlier this year, the Jurassic World Rebirth alum quipped in a cover story for InStyle that the Today show needed someone "spicy" and "funny" to be Jenna's co-host. Scarlett guest co-hosted Jenna & Friends for a week in January, and Jenna gushed over her experience working with the movie star. "I thought it was my husband that was going to fall in love with her, but it turns out it was me," she told an outlet in February.

Carson Daly Thinks Scarlett Johansson Is Too 'Expensive' to Host 'Today'

