Jenna Dewan Celebrates Finalizing Divorce From Channing Tatum After 6 Years by Sharing Iconic Photo of Nicole Kidman Post-Tom Cruise Split
Jenna Dewan is over the moon to have finally finalized her divorce from Channing Tatum six years after she first filed the paperwork.
To celebrate the occasion the next day, the actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 26, and shared the well-known 2001 photo of Nicole Kidman reveling outside after finalizing her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise.
The mom-of-three, 43, also posted a series of Instagram photos depicting what she's been up to lately alongside the caption, "Thank you universe." The images included selfies, shots on set of her TV projects and snaps of her and fiancé Steve Kazee's two kids, 3-month-old daughter Rhiannon and son Callum, 4.
As OK! reported, the Step Up costars, who share daughter Everly, 11, were battling it out over money in regards to profits the Hollywood hunk, 44, made from his Magic Mike franchise. Details of the settlement have remained private.
"Jenna is pleased and relieved that the divorce is final. It was a drawn out and sometimes frustrating situation," one source told People of the drama.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She will continue to co-parent with Channing, but she's ready to move on from everything else," they added.
Now that the exes are both legally freed from each other, they can move forward in their respective relationships, as aside from The Rookie star getting ready to walk down the aisle with Kazee, 48, Tatum has been engaged to Zoë Kravitz, 35, since 2023.
Kravitz's dad, Lenny Kravitz, revealed the wedding will take place sometime in 2025.
However, Tatum and the Big Little Lies alum had plenty of other things to focus on together, as she directed him in Blink Twice, which debuted in August.
"I think there is so much trust there, and you're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well. So it was a really beautiful experience to work together creatively," she gushed in a recent interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The actor told the reporter, "It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in. When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each others' experience in life."
"I now don't know what I would do creating without her," the 21 Jump Street lead declared.