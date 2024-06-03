OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lenny kravitz
OK LogoNEWS

Lenny Kravitz Reveals Timeline of Daughter Zoë's Upcoming Wedding to Fiancé Channing Tatum

lenny kravitz reveals timeline of daughter zoes upcoming wedding to fiance channing tatum pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hopefully the father-of-the-bride had permission to say this!

On the Friday, May 31, episode of "Zoë Ball and Friends" podcast, Lenny Kravitz spilled information regarding when his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s plans to marry her fiancé, Channing Tatum.

Article continues below advertisement
lenny kravitz reveals timeline of daughter zoes upcoming wedding to fiance channing tatum
Source: mega

Lenny Kravitz revealed his daughter Zoé plans to marry Channing Tatum next year.

Before shedding light on the 35-year-old’s wedding timeline, Lenny couldn’t help but first gush over his future son-in-law, calling Channing "a really great guy."

"He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the four-time Grammy winner praised of the Magic Mike star — whose engagement to Zoë was confirmed in October 2023 after two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum zoe kravitz best friendsjpg
Source: mega

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz sparked engagement rumors at a Halloween party.

Article continues below advertisement

"He fits and they're in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year," the rockstar confessed, revealing his daughter’s plans to tie the knot with Channing at some point in 2025.

While the musically-diverse singer has quite the background in putting on a show, Lenny confirmed he will not be performing during Zoé’s nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum jenna dewan want move on tense legal battle
Source: mega

It was confirmed in October 2023 that Channing Tatum had popped the question.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t think so," Lenny admitted when asked if he’ll take the stage at the celebration, noting: "[I’ll] just be hanging out."

A prepared speech is not in the cards either, as the "Fly Away" singer previously admitted he prefers an impromptu toast rather than writing one ahead of time.

MORE ON:
lenny kravitz
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things," he explained to Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, promising his words will come "from the heart."

During the awards show outing earlier this year, Lenny also raved to E! News how much he was "looking forward" to the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement
lenny kravitz reveals timeline of daughter zoes upcoming wedding to fiance channing tatum
Source: mega

The lovebirds started dating in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"I do love him," he declared of the 21 Jump Street actor. "We’re good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter’s happy."

While Lenny hasn’t shared any specific details about his daughter’s upcoming vows, a source spilled back in March that the wedding is "going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ," the insider mentioned of the backyard bash.

This won't be the first time Zoë walks down the aisle — or that Channing says "I do" — as both stars have both been married once before.

Channing tied the knot with his first wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2009 before welcoming their 10-year-old daughter Everly and finalizing their divorce in 2019, while Zoë was married to Karl Glusman from 2019-2021.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.