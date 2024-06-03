Lenny Kravitz Reveals Timeline of Daughter Zoë's Upcoming Wedding to Fiancé Channing Tatum
Hopefully the father-of-the-bride had permission to say this!
On the Friday, May 31, episode of "Zoë Ball and Friends" podcast, Lenny Kravitz spilled information regarding when his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s plans to marry her fiancé, Channing Tatum.
Before shedding light on the 35-year-old’s wedding timeline, Lenny couldn’t help but first gush over his future son-in-law, calling Channing "a really great guy."
"He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the four-time Grammy winner praised of the Magic Mike star — whose engagement to Zoë was confirmed in October 2023 after two years of dating.
"He fits and they're in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year," the rockstar confessed, revealing his daughter’s plans to tie the knot with Channing at some point in 2025.
While the musically-diverse singer has quite the background in putting on a show, Lenny confirmed he will not be performing during Zoé’s nuptials.
"I don’t think so," Lenny admitted when asked if he’ll take the stage at the celebration, noting: "[I’ll] just be hanging out."
A prepared speech is not in the cards either, as the "Fly Away" singer previously admitted he prefers an impromptu toast rather than writing one ahead of time.
"It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things," he explained to Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, promising his words will come "from the heart."
During the awards show outing earlier this year, Lenny also raved to E! News how much he was "looking forward" to the wedding.
"I do love him," he declared of the 21 Jump Street actor. "We’re good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter’s happy."
While Lenny hasn’t shared any specific details about his daughter’s upcoming vows, a source spilled back in March that the wedding is "going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come."
"Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ," the insider mentioned of the backyard bash.
This won't be the first time Zoë walks down the aisle — or that Channing says "I do" — as both stars have both been married once before.
Channing tied the knot with his first wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2009 before welcoming their 10-year-old daughter Everly and finalizing their divorce in 2019, while Zoë was married to Karl Glusman from 2019-2021.