Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Welcome Their Second Child Together: Find Out the Unique Name
She's here!
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their second child together — the actress' third child — she revealed in a social media post on Thursday, June 20.
"Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍," the actress captioned the photos via Instagram.
Of course, people were overjoyed to learn about Dewan, 43, expanding her family. One person wrote, "Omg!!! Yesssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥 love you guys!!!!!! Welcome Rhiannon 😍😍😍," while another said, "Congrats to you and Steve and the kids (and the puppers)!!! Rhiannon is so lucky you’re her mama ❤️😍."
A third person added, "Awww yay and CONGRATULATIONS guys!!!!"
The dancer — who shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex Channing Tatum and son Callum with Kazee — previously discussed coparenting before she welcomed her third tot.
"Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," the Step Up star told People. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."
"Kids always come first. How you feel about your kids. How you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else," she declared.
When Dewan learned she was pregnant, her two youngest were fortunately excited for the big change.
"[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her," the brunette beauty noted. "She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."
"It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense," she added of being a mom. "I'd never understood that like, 'Oh no, it's all over once we get older.'"