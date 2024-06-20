Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Welcome Their Second Child Together: Find Out the Unique Name

When Dewan learned she was pregnant, her two youngest were fortunately excited for the big change.

"[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her," the brunette beauty noted. "She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."

"It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense," she added of being a mom. "I'd never understood that like, 'Oh no, it's all over once we get older.'"