Channing Tatum Admits He Doesn't Know What He Would Do Without Fiancée Zoë Kravitz as Couple Gushes Over Working on 'Blink Twice' Together

Photo of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz said it was a 'really beautiful experience' to work with Channing Tatum on 'Blink Twice.'

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

From coworkers to lovers!

On Thursday, August 8, at the Los Angeles premiere for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s new movie, Blink Twice, the engaged couple gushed about working together on the actress’ directorial debut.

channing tatum what do without fiancee zoe kravitz working together
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum said, 'I now don't know what I would do creating without' fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

When the duo began working on the film two years ago they were just friends, however, the project allowed the pair’s love to blossom.

"I think there is so much trust there," Kravitz, 35, said of collaborating with her soon-to-be hubby, "and you're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well."

"So it was a really beautiful experience to work together creatively," she explained.

As for how the Magic Mike star, 44, felt about performing under the direction of his lady, he confessed it’s been a dream come true.

channing tatum what do without fiancee zoe kravitz working together
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's engagement was confirmed in October 2023.

"It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Tatum shared. "When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each others' experience in life."

"I now don't know what I would do creating without her," the father-of-one — who shares daughter Everly with ex Jenna Dewan — confessed of Kravitz.

channing tatum what do without fiancee zoe kravitz working together
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz began working on 'Blink Twice' as friends before becoming lovers.

"Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches," the handsome hunk added. "You go, 'Alright, I need to have your perspective right now. Tell me tell me what to do, tell me how to do it. Tell me what I don't know and what I'm not seeing.’”

MORE ON:
zoe kravitz
channing tatum what do without fiancee zoe kravitz working together
Source: MEGA

According to Lenny Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will be having their wedding in 2025.

As OK! previously reported, since the celeb’s engagement was confirmed in October 2023, fans have speculated when the couple will tie the knot, but on the May 31 episode of "Zoë Ball and Friends" podcast, the bride’s father, Lenny Kravitz, revealed when they’ll be saying “I do.”

Before unveiling the wedding timeline, Lenny gushed over his future son-in-law, calling the actor "a really great guy."

Source: OK!
"He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the musician, 60, said.

"He fits and they're in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year," Lenny spilled.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Zoë and Channing.

