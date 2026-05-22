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Jenna Dewan Raves Over Meghan Markle's As Ever Candle Gift Despite Widespread Backlash Over Duchess' Pricey Products

Photo of Jenna Dewan and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan shared her take of Meghan Markle's brand after receiving a PR package.

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May 22 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

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Jenna Dewan shared her honest opinion on Meghan Markle's As Ever brand as it continues to receive backlash online.

"I promise you there is no candle you’ll ever find that smells better than this," Dewan, 45, captioned a photo of the PR package on Thursday, May 21, tagging the actress’ Instagram handle.

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Jenna Dewan Praised Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand

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Photo of Jenna Dewan supported Meghan Markle in a new Instagram post.
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan supported Meghan Markle in a new Instagram post.

The gift featured a handwritten note and two candles, which retail for $64 each on Meghan's website.

The Duke of Sussex, 44, launched her lifestyle brand, originally known as American Riviera Orchard, in March 2025. The "American Riviera" name was meant to be a nod to her home in Southern California, where she lives with her husband, Prince Harry.

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Meghan Markle Rebranded Lifestyle Brand Last Year

Photo of Meghan Markle's brand was formerly named American Riviera Orchard.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's brand was formerly named American Riviera Orchard.

Nearly a year later, the Deal or No Deal alum rebranded and unveiled the new name for her company in February 2025.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram. "Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

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Meghan Markle Called Her Company an Extension of Former Blog

Photo of Meghan Markle planned to share her love of 'cooking, crafting and gardening' with her followers.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle planned to share her love of 'cooking, crafting and gardening' with her followers.

She called the brand an extension of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do," she continued. "And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

Meghan Markle's Brand Blasted for High Prices

Photo of Meghan Markle was criticized in December 2025 for selling a $14 piece of chocolate.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was criticized in December 2025 for selling a $14 piece of chocolate.

Meghan's brand hasn't been well received from fans and has drawn major criticism over its high price points. Wines on her website are priced from $35, while a honey gift box can run upwards of $42.

Most recently, in December, the royal was criticized for bumping up the price of a piece of chocolate to $14 after the product sold out within 24 hours.

"She's got to be joking. $14 for a chocolate bar? With weird [flavors] in it? Like who ruins chocolate with flower sprinkles? And bee pollen? Leave that for the bees," one user wrote via social media, while another added, "There's no way I'd pay $12 for a random chocolate bar with weeds in it."

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