Meghan Markle Bashed for 'Monetizing' Her Kids by Selling Pricey $64 As Ever Candles Named After Her Children: 'Such a Shame'

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Meghan Markle used her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as inspiration for her new As Ever candles. But fans couldn't help but roll their eyes at the Duchess of Sussex, 44, seemingly monetizing her kids by sticking their names on the scented wicks.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was bashed by fans for seemingly overexposing her two children for her pricey As Ever candles.

The candles, which retail for $64 apiece, will drop April 22 as part of her Mother’s Day collection. The first torch is tied to Archie’s May 6 birthday and is listed as “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate," according to a press release. The scent has notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere. As for Lilibet's signature candle, it's inspired by her June 4 birthday and marked as “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate.” The smell has fragrances of amber, water lily and santal.

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Fans Wondered Why Meghan Markle Used Her Children as Inspiration

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Fans were left scratching their heads and took to social media to share their thoughts on the Suits star selling candles influenced by Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. "How [can] candles be inspired by kids ???" someone asked online. "Why not add a picture of the back of their heads too," another person joked. One added: "Not sure what to say, I feel for these kids." Another user scoffed: "Nothing like monetizing your children!" "Monetizing their royal titles. Such a shame to the Royal Family," one agreed.

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Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever brand in 2025.

Others were confused as to why the product cost a seemingly hefty amount of money. "That’s a little too expensive for the average American right now," a person said. "That's a week's worth of groceries," one user chuckled, while another wrote: "It’s going to bomb just like the jam." "I can get very nice candles at Dollar Tree," someone said.

As Ever Was Announced in Early 2025

Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' was canceled by Netflix recently.