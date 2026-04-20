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Meghan Markle Bashed for 'Monetizing' Her Kids by Selling Pricey $64 As Ever Candles Named After Her Children: 'Such a Shame'

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle dropped two new scented candles in honor of her two children.

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April 20 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle used her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as inspiration for her new As Ever candles.

But fans couldn't help but roll their eyes at the Duchess of Sussex, 44, seemingly monetizing her kids by sticking their names on the scented wicks.

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image of meghan markle prince harry and the queen
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was bashed by fans for seemingly overexposing her two children for her pricey As Ever candles.

The candles, which retail for $64 apiece, will drop April 22 as part of her Mother’s Day collection.

The first torch is tied to Archie’s May 6 birthday and is listed as “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate," according to a press release. The scent has notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere.

As for Lilibet's signature candle, it's inspired by her June 4 birthday and marked as “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate.” The smell has fragrances of amber, water lily and santal.

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Fans Wondered Why Meghan Markle Used Her Children as Inspiration

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Fans were left scratching their heads and took to social media to share their thoughts on the Suits star selling candles influenced by Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

"How [can] candles be inspired by kids ???" someone asked online. "Why not add a picture of the back of their heads too," another person joked.

One added: "Not sure what to say, I feel for these kids." Another user scoffed: "Nothing like monetizing your children!"

"Monetizing their royal titles. Such a shame to the Royal Family," one agreed.

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever brand in 2025.

Others were confused as to why the product cost a seemingly hefty amount of money. "That’s a little too expensive for the average American right now," a person said.

"That's a week's worth of groceries," one user chuckled, while another wrote: "It’s going to bomb just like the jam."

"I can get very nice candles at Dollar Tree," someone said.

As Ever Was Announced in Early 2025

image of meghan markle
Source: Netflix

'With Love, Meghan' was canceled by Netflix recently.

Meghan, who shares her two kids with husband Prince Harry, announced her lifestyle brand As Ever in February 2025. The line sells products such as jams, baking mixes, teas, wines and other household items.

Her new candle launch comes hot off the heels of Netflix canceling their partnership with As Ever last month. The former actress' cooking show that was tied to her brand, With Love, Meghan, was canceled after two seasons.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," the streaming service told Page Six in a statement.

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