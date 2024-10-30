Meghan Markle's 'Dream to Change the World' Through American Riviera Orchard Faces Major Setback
Meghan Markle began promoting American Riviera Orchard in March, but the lengthy wait for its release has fueled speculation about the Duchess of Sussex's emerging brand.
According to a source, Meghan's "dream to change the world" has been hit with a "multi-billion-dollar problem."
Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," received several awards, but the audio series was canceled by Spotify after one season.
"She does all sorts of things of organizing early and then she leaves them," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News. "This is this terrible, like American Riviera Orchard, which was actually originally done in April, we've gotten no further."
OK! previously reported British journalist Tina Brown criticized the Suits star's professional decisions in a blog post.
“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," Brown wrote on her new Substack, Fresh H---. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”
Brown later speculated that Prince Harry is “so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”
- Meghan Markle Slammed for Her Bad Business Ideas by Royal Expert Tina Brown: 'She Doesn't Listen'
- Meghan Markle Is 'Taking Advantage' of Kate Middleton's Photo Scandal to Promote Her Latest Endeavor
- Meghan Markle Is 'Not Capable of Learning Lessons' as Her Approval Rating Declines: 'She Blames Everyone for Her Errors'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to Levin, Meghan was offended by Brown's words.
"Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before," Levin told GB News.
"Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her," Levin shared. "She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish.”
On the International Day of the Girl, Meghan reportedly referred to herself as "one of the most bullied people in the world." However, the duchess' attempt to empathize with children received a mixed response from royal watchers.
"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," expert Christopher Andersen shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully — whether it's true or not — to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."
After leaving the U.K., Meghan was accused of mistreating employees, but she branded the claims as a "calculated smear campaign."
"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."