Jenna Dewan, 44, Sizzles in Scandalous Swimsuit While Lounging Poolside: Photos
Jenna Dewan is aging backward.
The Step Up alum, 44, looked toned as ever in an orange cutout swimsuit during Memorial Day weekend.
Jenna Dewan Sultry Swimsuit Snap
The dancer sat on the edge of a pool in a strapless, one-piece swimsuit. The design featured a large cutout around half of the stomach and back, baring the star's toned abs. She wore her long brunette locks loose as she soaked in the sun and dipped her feet in the water.
Dewan shared more behind-the-scenes moments from her vacation in the Tuesday, May 27, photo dump, as she danced around her hotel room, whipping her strands in a J.W. Marriott robe. The actress also enjoyed a lemon popsicle, which matched her yellow ombré nails. She stopped for a mirror selfie on her way out, donned in a long-sleeve, white crop top, ripped jeans, a baseball cap and a black Lululemon crossbody bag.
Jenna Dewan's Tropical Getaway
The Tamara alum made time for self-care during her busy weekend as well. She shared a selfie in a black bikini top as she sat under red light, getting cupping on her stomach. She also snapped an image of a sunrise aura quartz and its qualities, which she noted on a piece of paper: "uplifting," "joy" and "raises your vibration."
Dewan cuddled up with two of her dogs in bed and even featured them while using a "You as a Dog" filter.
She concluded the photo dump with a quote of hers: "I put out what I would love to feel & I ask the universe to surprise me and bring it in ways that I will be in alignment with."
The mom-of-three captioned her Instagram carousel, "mdw mood 😎."
Several fans called her "beautiful," while Paris Hilton wrote, "#SlivingMom🔥."
Jenna Dewan's Spring Break Trip
Dewan flaunted her lean physique in April as well while on spring break in Palm Springs, Calif., with her kids, Everly, 11, Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 8 months.
She posed for a selfie in a black wrap swimsuit, accessorized with cozy slippers and a wide-brimmed hat. In another shot, she sipped on what appeared to be a piña colada poolside.
The movie star included a snapshot with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she shares Callum and Rhiannon. Jenna welcomed Everly with her ex Channing Tatum in 2013.
The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2024. The settlement process was prolonged due to arguments over whether Jenna was entitled to any of her ex-husband's money from the Magic Mike movies. They ultimately waived spousal support.