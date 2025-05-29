Jenna Dewan, 44, Sizzles in Scandalous Swimsuit While Lounging Poolside: Photos

The dancer sat on the edge of a pool in a strapless, one-piece swimsuit. The design featured a large cutout around half of the stomach and back, baring the star's toned abs. She wore her long brunette locks loose as she soaked in the sun and dipped her feet in the water.

Dewan shared more behind-the-scenes moments from her vacation in the Tuesday, May 27, photo dump, as she danced around her hotel room, whipping her strands in a J.W. Marriott robe. The actress also enjoyed a lemon popsicle, which matched her yellow ombré nails. She stopped for a mirror selfie on her way out, donned in a long-sleeve, white crop top, ripped jeans, a baseball cap and a black Lululemon crossbody bag.