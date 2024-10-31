Jenna Dewan Says Fiancé Steve Kazee 'Makes Everything Funnier' After He Denied Mocking Her Ex Channing Tatum's Split From Zoë Kravitz

Dewan and Tatum tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006. The pair played love interests in the hit film and went on to welcome their 11-year-old daughter, Everly, in May 2013.

When announcing their separation in April 2018, Tatum shared a joint statement from him and Dewan, which read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the message concluded. "We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."