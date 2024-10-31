Jenna Dewan Says Fiancé Steve Kazee 'Makes Everything Funnier' After He Denied Mocking Her Ex Channing Tatum's Split From Zoë Kravitz
Jenna Dewan is feeling thankful for her fiancé, Steve Kazee, after her ex-husband Channing Tatum and his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, called off their engagement.
The Rookie actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, to wish her man a happy birthday — just one day after news broke about Tatum and Kravitz reportedly canceling their plans to marry.
"Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, and the glue to our little family. Grateful is not a big enough word. You make everything fuller and infinitely funnier," Dewan captioned a carousel of images of her and Kazee — whom she shares her son, Callum, 4, and 4-month old daughter, Rhiannon, with.
The Step Up star continued: "I have many times wished I could give your mom the biggest and longest hug thanking her for bringing you into this world and into my life… But today I wish it the most. Here’s to all the years ahead... growing together, loving harder, and laughing louder. We love you so much and always will…!!"
Dewan referenced how "funny" Kazee was twice in her social media upload — coincidentally after the Broadway star wrote "HAHA" repeatedly on his Instagram Story mere moments after multiple sources confirmed Tatum and Kravitz' split.
Due to the timing of his post, it seemed Kazee was mocking the demise of Magic Mike actor's relationship with his Blink Twice costar — though the "Falling Slowly" singer, who proposed to Dewan in February 2020, has since denied doing so.
- Jenna Dewan Reveals She 'Paused' Her Wedding Planning With Fiancé Steve Kazee Amid COVID-19 Surge: 'We're Not Rushing'
- Jenna Dewan Shows Off Fit Physique in Black Bikini for Memorial Day Weekend: Photo
- Jenna Dewan Says Ex-Husband Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available' Due To Work Commitments After Welcoming Their Daughter Everly
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After posting the "HAHA" message, Kazee shared a TikTok video about forgetting to water your houseplants, which is what he claimed to be cackling about.
"A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today’s world I see…" he declared in a follow up message.
A rep for Kazee also told Page Six on Tuesday that the actor was simply joking about failing to water his plants, which is "something he’s notorious for at home."
Kazee started dating Dewan shortly after she split from Tatum in 2018. While the duo got engaged in 2020, The Resident actress' divorce from Tatum wasn't finalized until September 2024.
Dewan and Tatum tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006. The pair played love interests in the hit film and went on to welcome their 11-year-old daughter, Everly, in May 2013.
When announcing their separation in April 2018, Tatum shared a joint statement from him and Dewan, which read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the message concluded. "We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."