NEWS Jenna Dewan Nearly Spills Out of Her Black Swimsuit During Spring Break Getaway With Her Kids: Hot Photos Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan showed off her curves in a barely-there bikini during a spring break trip with her kids.

Jenna Dewan is one hot mom!

The actress — who shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum and two younger kids, Callum and Rhiannon, with fiancé Steve Kazee — gave fans a peek into her family’s sunny California getaway on Instagram. “Spring break in ps ily🌴,” she captioned the post.

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram The mom-of-three wore a black wrap swimsuit and posted a mirror selfie on Instagram.

In one of the standout snaps, Dewan posed for a mirror selfie wearing a black wrap swimsuit that showed off her curves, paired with comfy black slippers and a wide-brim hat. She followed that with a closer shot, this time zooming in on her chest as her cleavage took center stage. The 44-year-old flashed a bright smile and completed the look with bold rectangular sunglasses and chunky hoop earrings.

Another sweet shot showed her hugging daughter Everly from the front while the pre-teen wrapped her arms around her mom from behind. She also included a few cozy moments with her other two kids — and of course, her fiancé, Kazee, was in the mix, too.

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan recently reflected on her growth after finalizing her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Naturally, fans were living for the update and filled her comments section with love. “Love this sweet family!!! 😍,” one wrote, while another chimed in with, “I wanna be like you 😍.” “You and your daughter are adorable together 💓,” added a third, while a fourth gushed, “Love that hat! ☀️.”

This sunny getaway comes just after Dewan opened up about how much she’s grown since finalizing her divorce from Tatum — six years after their separation. "This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time," she shared. "The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had."

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram The actress' daughter Everly hugged her in one sweet photo.

While she didn’t mention Tatum or their divorce directly, she did get real about her personal evolution in 2024. "Fresh starts, I’ve realized, don’t wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless,” Dewan penned.

These days, she said she’s “not searching for perfection but for presence,” adding, "Each fresh chapter is a gift waiting to be unwrapped." "I am so grateful for my family, the love and presence of my partner, Steve, and the adventures we will have this year. I see some travel, lots of family laughs, and, most importantly, maybe a wedding finally!" she added.

Source: @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan went on a spring break trip with her kids and fiancé Steve Kazee.