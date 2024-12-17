Hot Mama! Jenna Dewan Bares Her Midriff and Assets 6 Months After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3: Photos
Jenna Dewan is one hot mama!
On Monday, December 16, the actress, who gave birth to her third child just six months ago, flaunted her midriff in a black push-up bra and crop blazer combo, paired with baggy pants and bold red pointed heels.
“This & bed by 8 pm,” she wrote in the caption.
This is the first time Dewan has shown off so much skin since welcoming her baby girl, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, on June 14.
Dewan shares Rhiannon and her 4-year-old son, Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee. She also shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
A few months before giving birth, the Rookie star got real about the struggles she was dealing with at the time.
"Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired,” she told People in April. “I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy. But overall, everything's been going well. And it's been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”
Now, six months postpartum, Dewan is juggling the demands of motherhood.
"Generally, there are two kinds of mornings I can have depending on if I have an early call time or not. For example, this morning I wake up when Rhiannon wakes up, which is usually before everyone. Then, I b------feed her, bring her into the bathroom with me to change into some sort of outfit that is presentable enough for school drop-offs,” she said in an interview with Well+Good on December 16.
Despite her packed schedule, Dewan always finds a way to focus on herself.
“Then, of course, I do my skincare routine which helps me to prioritize keeping my skin healthy, despite being busy… every single morning and everything takes me literally less than one minute,” she explained.
"I would say when I'm not momming or working I do carve out time for a good bath which is one of my go-to ways to really calm my nervous system. I love to pour a ton of epsom salt and some essential oils, even if it's just for 20 minutes. If I can't get into a long bath, I like to read a bit or watch a TV show. I do like to meditate but a lot of the time when I get a moment to myself in the morning I call my mom or a friend. It's truly the little things that turn into self-care that you wouldn't have realized before you have kids," Dewan continued.
The Tamara alum makes sure to take care of herself amid her crazy schedule.
"If I have time for a massage it's definitely my favorite wellness treatment. Lymphatic drainage massage has really helped me post-baby and post-surgery to really help get things moving. So a long bath, massage, facial — anything along those lines you really appreciate more when you don't have all the time in the world," she shared.