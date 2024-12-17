Hot Mama! Jenna Dewan Bares Her Midriff and Assets 6 Months After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3: Photos

Despite her packed schedule, Dewan always finds a way to focus on herself.

“Then, of course, I do my skincare routine which helps me to prioritize keeping my skin healthy, despite being busy… every single morning and everything takes me literally less than one minute,” she explained.

"I would say when I'm not momming or working I do carve out time for a good bath which is one of my go-to ways to really calm my nervous system. I love to pour a ton of epsom salt and some essential oils, even if it's just for 20 minutes. If I can't get into a long bath, I like to read a bit or watch a TV show. I do like to meditate but a lot of the time when I get a moment to myself in the morning I call my mom or a friend. It's truly the little things that turn into self-care that you wouldn't have realized before you have kids," Dewan continued.