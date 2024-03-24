Almost a Party-of-5! Jenna Dewan's Cutest Moments With Her Growing Baby Bump: Photos
Jenna Dewan is gearing up to welcome her third child!
The Witches of East End actress, 43, is currently pregnant with her and husband Steve Kazee's second baby together and has given her Instagram followers insight into her maternal journey this time around.
"I've just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again," Dewan — who also shares son Callum, 3, with her current spouse and daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum — said in a recent interview while confirming the happy news.
The last time the entertainer was pregnant, it was amid a global lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world,” she explained. “Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid.”
However, this time around, Dewan is in her 40s, which has presented it's own set of challenges. “I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she admitted.
"I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens," the proud mama said.
Although everyone in the family is thrilled for the addition, no one has been more excited than her little boy. "[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way,'" she noted.
Dewan also explained how happy is to make Kazee, 48, a father-of-two. “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she added. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”
Scroll through the gallery to see Dewan's cutest moments with her growing baby bump:
Dewan and her eldest child spent quality time together before becoming a family-of-five.
The dancer looked as chic as ever as she posed in an all-white leotard and silver metallic boots.
Dewan rocked a sultry look while showing off her dance moves and her bump.
The Step Up star glowed while displaying her growing belly.
Dewan cured her cravings with a cheese pizza while lounging on the couch.