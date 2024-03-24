Almost a Party-of-5! Jenna Dewan's Cutest Moments With Her Growing Baby Bump: Photos

"I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens," the proud mama said.

Although everyone in the family is thrilled for the addition, no one has been more excited than her little boy. "[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way,'" she noted.

Dewan also explained how happy is to make Kazee, 48, a father-of-two. “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she added. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”