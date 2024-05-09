Jenna Dewan Shows Off Nude Baby Bump Ahead of the Arrival of Her Third Child: Photo
Jenna Dewan is baring it all on social media before becoming a mother-of-three.
The Step Up alum, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, to share a nude photo of herself and her growing baby bump before she and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcome their new bundle of joy.
"One more month 🤍," Dewan captioned the snap of herself looking out the window while covering her chest.
In January, the dancer, who shares son Callum, 3, with her future husband, 48, and daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum, announced she and Kazee would be parents again.
Dewan revealed that her youngest child is beyond thrilled to be an older sibling when the new baby makes its debut. However, the tot was confused by the whole process.
"[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way,'" the proud mama explained during an interview.
The Witches of Eastwick actress emphasized that this will be the final addition to their family. "You don't race to the end because this is the last time," she noted. "So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not just get through the days."
Dewan also couldn't help but gush over the Broadway actor and what a great father he is. "He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” the brunette beauty spilled. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”
The happy life update comes as Dewan and her ex-husband, 44, have continued their tumultuous court battle over his Magic Mike money after splitting in 2018. The matriarch accused Tatum of hiding some of his cash from her during the legal proceedings.
"I have never denied Petitioner her share of any community assets or income. I have always agreed for Petitioner to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities," the hunky actor's attorneys said in the petition.
"During our marriage, Petitioner had equal access to our business managers and financial records. We communicated about our work and various projects on a regular basis," he said via his lawyers.