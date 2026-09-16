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Jenna Jameson Says 'My Goal Is to Get Back Into My P------ Physique' as She Shows Off Her Body Amid Menopause Journey: Watch

Image of Jenna Jameson opened up about her fitness goals.
Source: MEGA ; @jennacantlose/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson opened up about her fitness goals.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

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Jenna Jameson is focused on fitness!

The 52-year-old got candid with her social media followers about wanting to get back the physique she had in her P------ days via an Instagram video upload on Tuesday, September 15.

Jameson, who hosted P------ TV's Jenna's American S-- Star between 2005 and 2006 and also appeared in the iconic magazine multiple times throughout her career, sported a black sports bra and black sweatpants for the short clip as she flaunted her slim waist and tattoos.

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'I Know I Can Do This'

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Image of Jenna Jameson wore a sports bra and sweatpants for the Instagram video.
Source: @jennacantlose/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson wore a sports bra and sweatpants for the Instagram video.

"I’ve been working hard to get myself back in shape. I’m definitely not there yet, but i am focused. My goal is to get back into my P------ physique. It’s much harder now that i am 52 years old, but I know I can do this," she captioned the post after sharing a few weeks ago about struggling to lose weight after entering menopause.

Jameson's loyal fans offered their support in the comments section, with one writing, "Yes, you have worked hard and it has paid off. Looking fabulous."

"You look amazing 🔥," commented another, with a third adding, "I think ur auto-text changed 32 to 52 ;)," acknowledging her ageless appearance.

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Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson uploaded the clip on September 15.

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Jenna Jameson Entered Menopause

Image of Jenna Jameson confessed that menopause is 'not easy.'
Source: MEGA

Jenna Jameson confessed that menopause is 'not easy.'

On August 23, the star shared a separate video about navigating menopause.

Jameson, who is no stranger to talking about her health, wrote, "So I’ve been doing my best to navigate my diet now that I’m in menopause. Girl, it’s not easy."

"My body doesn’t respond the way it used to, so I’m switching things up and eating super CLEAN. I’m still not where I want to be at, but I’m on my way," she continued before asking her followers, "Do you have any weight-loss secrets?"

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Jenna Jameson's Fans Related to Her Struggles

Image of Many social media users shared what has helped them lose weight amid menopause.
Source: MEGA

Many social media users shared what has helped them lose weight amid menopause.

Social media users praised Jameson for her transparency, even sharing what has worked for them.

"Menopause sux!! but you still look fab! I started bio-identicals (hormone replacement)," wrote one person.

Another said, "Right there with ya girlie. It’s sooooo hard 😭 you look fab as always though."

"Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥 the GLP-1s are really the only thing that has helped me," a third added about the popular weight-loss drug.

'I’m Happy and Healthy'

Image of Jenna Jameson credited God for helping her 'find happiness again.'
Source: MEGA

Jenna Jameson credited God for helping her 'find happiness again.'

Despite her weight-loss struggles, Jameson is happy with where she is in life, often crediting her faith for keeping her on track.

She recently pennned on social media, "I had no idea how I was going to find happiness again, but God made a way. Now, I’m happy and healthy, doing all the things I knew I was still capable of."

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