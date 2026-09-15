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Jenna Jameson Goes Makeup-Free in Unedited Selfie After Finding Jesus and Going Sober

Image of Jenna Jameson shared the stunning selfie on September 15.
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson shared the stunning selfie on September 15.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

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Jenna Jameson showed off a fresh-faced look in her latest selfie.

The former adult entertainer shared the candid, makeup-free photo with her fans via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 15.

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'This Is Me Makeup and Filter Free'

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Image of Jenna Jameson went fresh-faced for the photo.
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson went fresh-faced for the photo.

Jameson looked comfortable in the shot, sporting a casual white T-shirt, as she wrote, "Morning- this is me makeup and filter free. love you," across the photo, leaving her blonde locks down and tousled as she pouted for the close-up shot.

The 52-year-old has been open about her personal growth, often crediting her faith for the newfound confidence.

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'I’m Happy and Healthy'

Image of Jenna Jameson said she feels 'more beautiful' now than she did two decades ago.
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson said she feels 'more beautiful' now than she did two decades ago.

She shared via her Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, that she feels "more beautiful and capable" now than she did in the past.

In the first photo, Jameson showed off her figure as she looked into the distance, while the second showed a much younger Jameson bent down and topless as she strategically covered her bare chest with her arms.

"Twenty years between these two images, and I can confidently say that I feel more beautiful and capable now," she captioned the post.

In a separate upload, she shared, "I had no idea how I was going to find happiness again, but God made a way. Now, I’m happy and healthy, doing all the things I knew I was still capable of."

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'Sobriety Is Rooted in All of That'

Image of Jenna Jameson said her 'day begins with her love of God.'
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson said her 'day begins with her love of God.'

In an exclusive interview with OK! back in March, Jameson said she's focused on her sobriety, crediting her faith for keeping her on track.

"I’ve always been deeply spiritual. My father was a devout Catholic and my mother a Baptist. My father distanced himself from his faith after my mother’s passing. Growing up, I always felt so curious about Jesus and wanted to be closer to him because I knew how important faith was to my mother," she explained at the time.

"My day begins with my love of God, and everything falls into place thereafter," Jameson continued. "I focus on gratitude and telling people how much they mean to me every single day. Sobriety is rooted in all of that.”

'I’ve Learned That Boundaries Are the Ultimate Weapon'

Image of Jenna Jameson confessed that she works on herself every day.
Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Jameson confessed that she works on herself every day.

The blonde beauty said maintaining sobriety is about setting boundaries: "I’ve learned that boundaries are the ultimate weapon against falling off the wagon and staying mentally strong."

Jameson noted her "entire early adult life was shaped by the adult industry," which is why "so many wounds had formed emotionally."

"I work every single day to deconstruct those feelings of loneliness, and I’ve now found self-assuredness by forging my path with God," she continued.

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