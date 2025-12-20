Ex-Adult Star Jenna Jameson Says 'Jesus Is Working Overtime' as She Reconsiders How to Respond to Online Critics

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson isn't letting anything touch her — except for the Holy Spirit. The former adult film star, 51, who has become a born-again Christian, clapped back at her haters who have been in her comments on social media for not being invested in her newfound religious convictions.

View this post on Instagram Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson shared a new video in which she blasted her haters.

Jameson posted a new video on Instagram on December 18, where she noted, "Jesus is working overtime on me." "When you're roasting the haters in your comments but the Holy Spirit speaks directing to you," she captioned the darkened clip, which showed her typing in front of the camera. Her fans embraced her proclamation. "Be proud of all the hard work you have put in recently. Whether it is at work or at home, you are doing an incredible job," someone wrote.

Jenna Jameson is Embracing the Holy Spirit

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The former adult star converted to Christianity earlier this year.

"Amen. Just pray for them Jenna," another chimed in. "God will level your enemies for you!! Better than you ever could !!!" one reassured the actress. Jameson's career in the industry flourished in the 1990s and 2000s, however, she retired from the adult entertainment world in 2008. She has spent the last few months working on herself, announcing last month that she became a Christian. She had previously converted to Judaism in 2015.

Jenna's Partner Mil R. Ocampo Influenced Her Newfound Religious Convictions

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson's partner, Mil R. Ocampo, inspired her spirituality.

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on November 9. "Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it." Her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, was the one who inspired her spiritual journey. "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson told Us Weekly. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus." "I'm at peace and incredibly happy, she understands me," Jameson gushed. She was married three times before, including tying the knot with Brad Armstrong, Jay Grdina, and most recently to Jessi Lawless.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The actress has spent the last few months working on herself.