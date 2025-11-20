Jenna Jameson Goes Makeup-Free as She Embraces New Chapter Away From Adult Entertainment: Photos
Nov. 20 2025, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Jenna Jameson is stepping into a quieter, more stripped-down chapter.
The former adult film star — who walked away from the industry to rebuild her life — recently posted new photos on social media, looking calm, natural and completely makeup-free as she embraced a softer routine.
In the photo, Jameson wore an oversized “Off Duty” sweatshirt while leaning against a neutral wall, her blonde hair pulled back in a simple ponytail. With no heavy glam and her natural complexion on full display, she kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “Leading with kindness.”
Fans jumped into the comments section right away, cheering her on and showing support for her ongoing transformation.
One wrote, “Bless your kind radiant soul sister Jenna. Love is everything we need. Love for eachother and animals. I hope you have a beautiful day kind lady 👏🔥.”
Another added, “🩰💕 exactly only way no matter what.”
A third fan gushed, “Dream Woman 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
Someone else chimed in, stating, “Beautiful inside and out ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, Jameson — once one of the biggest names in the adult entertainment world through the late ’90s and early 2000s — recently shared that she “found her faith again” and returned to a branch of Christianity after converting to Judaism in 2015.
“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she wrote over an Instagram Reel on November 9, paired with a voiceover saying she was “switching sides.”
She then opened up about how her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, played a major role in her spiritual shift.
“I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” Jameson told a news outlet in an interview published November 18. “She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus.”
Jameson — who publicly confirmed her relationship with Ocampo earlier this year — admitted her partner didn’t initially know much about her past in the adult industry. Jameson retired in 2008, made a short return in 2012, and later appeared on MyFreeCams, a community of online s-- records.
“I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?’” she recalled. “And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was.”