BREAKING NEWS
Jenna Jameson Shares 'Completely Unedited' Selfie After Troll Claims She Posts Only AI-Edited Photos That 'Look Nothing Like' Her

Two photos of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

Jenna Jameson is no longer in the adult entertainment industry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Jenna Jameson posted a filter-free selfie to her Instagram Story to hit back at a social media troll.

The star was prompted to upload the snap on Thursday, December 18, after the individual directly messaged Jameson and accused her of always heavily editing her photos.

Jenna Jameson Was Accused of Editing All of Her Photos

Jenna Jameson posted a message from someone who accused her of editing her photos on social media.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

"Girlie, this photo is so blatantly completely distorted by AI. You look NOTHING LIKE THIS PHOTO, and anybody who has seen any of your con photos know that, so why are you still clinging to the charade?" the Instagram user asked.

"Pretty rich for you to mock ANYONE else's looks when it's been years since you posted a photo that wasn't so totally distorted by filters that it looks like nothing you," they shockingly continued. "Jenna, you didn't even look like this at 20, you sure as h--- don't look anything like this now."

Photo of The blonde beauty posted a 'completely unedited' selfie to prove her hater wrong.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

The person wrapped up their rude remarks by suggesting, "Share UNEDITED, UNFILTERED photos from the con if you're really in such a lofty position of attractiveness."

After posting the critic's message, she shared a new selfie and captioned it, "Me completely unedited."

The former adult film star, 51, was wearing minimal makeup in the snap and had her blonde locks in a straight style.

Inside the Star's New Chapter

Photo of In November, Jameson revealed she was done with the adult industry and was studying the bible.
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

The star has been in the headlines lately after she revealed she left the adult entertainment industry behind and embraced Jesus.

On November 9, she declared she was "switching sides" to find a new purpose "after decades of being known for my body and sin." Jameson said she's "helping others find Jesus too."

The Model's Relationship Led Her to Find Faith

Photo of The star said her partner 'never once pushed her faith on me.'
Source: @jennacantlose/instagram

In a subsequent interview, Jameson explained she was introduced to Christianity by her partner, Mil R. Ocampo.

"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life. She never once pushed her faith on me," she noted. "I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

Photo of Jameson revealed Ocampo didn't judge her for her past when they first met.
Source: mega

The couple began dating in March, and Ocampo had no issue with the model's risqué past.

"I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?'" Jameson shared. "And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was."

