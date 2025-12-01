Jenna Jameson Stands Up to Online Troll Who Said He Wouldn't 'Touch' Her: 'I'm Shattered'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson isn’t letting internet trolls win. The former adult star went on Instagram to call out someone who insulted her appearance and claimed he wouldn’t even want physical contact with her. The man wrote, “Don’t think you had a choice with a face like that, you couldn’t pay me enough to touch you now,” a comment Jameson screenshot and shared — along with what looked like a photo of the man’s face.

Jameson answered right back with heavy sarcasm. “This guy wouldn’t TOUCH me. Im SHATTERED,” the 51-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 30, in a now-deleted post.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson clapped back at an online troll.

As OK! previously reported, Jameson — known as one of the biggest names in adult entertainment during the late ’90s and early 2000s — recently revealed that she “found her faith again” and returned to Christianity after converting to Judaism in 2015. “After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she shared over an Instagram Reel on November 9, paired with a voiceover about “switching sides.”

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The star recently returned to Christianity.

She also spoke about how her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, played a major part in her spiritual shift. “I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” Jameson told a news outlet in an interview published November 18. “She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus.”

Jameson — who confirmed her relationship with Ocampo earlier this year — admitted her partner didn’t know much about her past in the adult industry at first. Jameson retired in 2008, briefly returned in 2012, and later appeared on MyFreeCams. “I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?’” she recalled. “And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was.”

Source: @milsocampo/Instagram Jenna Jameson's lover played a key role in her spiritual shift.

Jameson seems happy with where she's at, as she recently shared a new photo of herself, Ocampo, and their dog via social media. “Sunday reverence @milsocampo,” she captioned the cozy snap.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson posted a new photo with her partner and their dog.

Of course, her fans had nothing but good things to say in the comments section. “Great picture, kind lady Jenna. A bond between an animal and a human can be sooo intensely sacred. I love people who love animals. Have a nice day, kind lady 👏🔥,” one wrote.