Aubrey O'Day's Dating History in 12 Clicks: From Her Rumored Affair With Donald Trump Jr. to Her Romance With Pauly D and More

Years after O'Day debuted in Danity Kane, she sparked dating rumors with Bad Boy Records founder Sean "Diddy" Combs. However, both denied the buzz.

The former girl group member has since accused her former mentor of trying to buy her silence and asking her to sign an NDA.

The document, which she and her former bandmates did not take, encouraged them to never disparage Combs and his label.

"There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone. ... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced," she told People amid the embattled rap mogul's legal headaches.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn't go away," she continued. "It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."