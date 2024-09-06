Anna Delvey Slams 'Nasty' Whoopi Goldberg for Sharing False Facts About Her on 'The View,' Demands an 'On-Air Correction'
Anna Delvey won't tolerate any misconceptions about herself as the former con artist works her way back into the spotlight.
After Whoopi Goldberg shaded Dancing With the Stars on the Thursday, September 5, episode of The View for casting the socialite on the upcoming season — claiming Delvey shouldn't be allowed in the U.S. because she still owes people money — Delvey spoke out and shot down her accusations.
"While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago," the 33-year-old told a news outlets. "Looking forward to your on-air correction. Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote September 17!"
The star — who served around two years in prison on charges of theft and grand larceny after posing as an heiress and conning billionaires and businesses out of more than $275K — was referring to voting for her and partner Ezra Sosa when the competition begins later this month.
Delvey revealed she was given permission by ICE to break house arrest to be on the show, though she still has to wear an ankle monitor.
As OK! reported, Goldberg and her co-hosts felt it was unfair to cast the Russia native, with the actress, 68, expressing, "I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their brother or their mother back. This woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there’s a reason, is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?"
"She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay!" Goldberg expressed.
"You know, I like pretty people too, but I gotta say, I’m listening to people b---- about what’s going on at the border and I’m listening to people b-------- about who shouldn’t be here — well what the h---, man? How does this work?" she questioned. "This is a [f--- you] in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart."
Despite the backlash Delvey has received, her dance partner made a joke about her criminal past after the casting was revealed.
"Excited to announce my very first partner for DWTS is none other than the iconic @theannadelvey! 💁🏻♀️🪩Thrilled to be hitting the dance floor with someone who knows how to keep everyone on their toes — both in and out of the ballroom," Sosa raved on Instagram. "We’re ready to hustle our way to the top — just without the wire transfers this time. 😘 💃🏽🕺🏽."
