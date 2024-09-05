Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Dancing With the Stars' for Casting Convicted Felon Anna Delvey: 'She Still Owes People Money'

Whoopi Goldberg might not be tuning into Dancing With the Stars this season as she doesn't understand why the ABC series cast convicted felon Anna Delvey in the first place.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their brother or their mother back. This woman, they gave her permission to go do this,” Goldberg said on the Thursday, September 5, episode of The View, before asking, “Now, should I think there’s a reason, is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?”