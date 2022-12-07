Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film."

"I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," she explained of her symptoms.

The You alum said she was given "medicine between takes" while waiting for the results of her COVID-19 test. (She later tested positive.)

"I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better."