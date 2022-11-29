So Fetch! Lizzy Caplan Admits She 'Would Be An Idiot Not To Join' Potential 'Mean Girls' Reboot

"Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join," she expressed when asked if she would do a potential revamp. "But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don’t know what’s left of the story."

Regardless of whether cameras return to the hallways of North Shore High School, the New Girl alum, 40, is excited to see costar Lindsay Lohan making her highly anticipated Hollywood comeback.