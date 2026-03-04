or
BREAKING NEWS
Jenna Ortega Wows in Plunging Dress From Behind the Scenes at Actor Awards in Sultry Photos

jenna ortega plunging dress actor awards
Jenna Ortega stunned in a plunging cream dress she wore at the 2026 Actor Awards.

March 4 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Jenna Ortega is giving fans an up-close look at her latest awards show glam moment.

The actress shared a series of moody, behind-the-scenes snaps while getting ready for the 2026 Actor Awards. In the photos, she stunned in a plunging cream-colored Christian Cowan slip dress with delicate lace trim. The low neckline and fitted bodice showed off her signature edgy-meets-elegant style, while the soft fabric added a romantic feel.

image of Jenna Ortega shared behind-the-scenes awards photos.
Jenna Ortega shared behind-the-scenes awards photos.

Shot in dim lighting, Ortega leaned into the camera with her intense signature gaze. Her dark hair fell in loose waves around her face, and she kept the glam sultry with a subtle smoky eye and glossy lips. Layered necklaces gave the look just the right amount of sparkle.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise, calling the vibe “perfection” and “so dreamy.”

“Always surprising us with her amazing pictures, always blessing us.😩✨🖤,” one user wrote.

image of Jenna Ortega shared the make-up brands she used for the event.
Jenna Ortega shared the make-up brands she used for the event.

Another added, “Literally screaming, Jenna 😭🖤. I can’t with how perfect you are I’m obsessed, there’s no other word 🛐😭😍.”

On the red carpet, it was revealed she paired the gown with Jimmy Choo heels and Mikimoto jewelry, pulling the entire look together flawlessly.

Jenna Ortega

image of The star wore a plunging cream Christian Cowan dress.
The star wore a plunging cream Christian Cowan dress.

Ortega had one nomination at the ceremony — formerly known as the SAG Awards — for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday.

The night took an emotional turn when the award was presented posthumously to Catherine O'Hara, who died on January 30, for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio. As Seth Rogen honored O’Hara’s generosity and talent, Ortega was seen wiping away tears in the audience.

The tribute hit especially close to home. Ortega previously starred alongside O’Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, where she played her onscreen step-granddaughter, Astrid Deetz.

image of Jenna Ortega became emotional during a tribute to Catherine O’Hara.
Jenna Ortega became emotional during a tribute to Catherine O’Hara.

Later, Ortega reflected on their bond in a heartfelt message, saying, “Catherine is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever had the honor of getting to work with and know. I’ll forever cherish the time we shared together, and everything she taught me."

The emotional night also comes amid recent career changes. Ortega exited Scream 7, which premiered on Friday, February 27, and has since faced backlash.

“If Scream 7 wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time,” she said.

Original director Christopher Landon also stepped away from the project after receiving threats, later revealing, “People were threatening to kill me and my family."

