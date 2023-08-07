Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Admits Andy Cohen 'Petrifies' Her: 'You Never Know What's Going to Come Out of His Mouth'

"You were just a little sarcastic, so I had to come back," Polizzi told Cohen during a January appearance on his Radio Andy show of his comments. "I'm not mad about it. I just didn't like your little, 'Nah, I'm good.'"

"You didn't like my tone? I said, 'We're good?' Is that what I said? Something like that? Okay. Well, then, that's where I take it too far. That's where I take it too far," the Real Housewives executive producer explained before explaining why he would not cast the television icon on one of his shows. "To me, it's like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It's too different. You know what I mean?"