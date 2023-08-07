Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Admits Andy Cohen 'Petrifies' Her: 'You Never Know What's Going to Come Out of His Mouth'
Jenni "JWoww" Farley isn't a big Andy Cohen fan.
In a preview for an upcoming episode of the "Out & About" podcast, the Jersey Shore star admitted she's been "petrified" of the Watch What Happens Live host because of his unpredictable line of questioning every time she's been interviewed by him.
While talking about doing the late-night show alongside her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast mates recently, Farley revealed, "I was petrified!"
"He scares me," the reality star admitted, then clarifying, "He's intimidating because you never know what's going to come out of his mouth, and as a woman, you can become very insecure very quickly."
"Every single time I go on his show, he asks, 'What plastic surgery have you gotten done?'" Farley said about her previous experiences with Cohen. "I was just like, 'It's 2023, bro. Who gives a s---?'"
The MTV star isn't the only one of her cast members to express their discomfort with the Bravo boss, as Farley's BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Cohen finally settled their public feud earlier this year after Cohen said he would never cast the 35-year-old on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"You were just a little sarcastic, so I had to come back," Polizzi told Cohen during a January appearance on his Radio Andy show of his comments. "I'm not mad about it. I just didn't like your little, 'Nah, I'm good.'"
"You didn't like my tone? I said, 'We're good?' Is that what I said? Something like that? Okay. Well, then, that's where I take it too far. That's where I take it too far," the Real Housewives executive producer explained before explaining why he would not cast the television icon on one of his shows. "To me, it's like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It's too different. You know what I mean?"