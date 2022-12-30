Teresa Giudice Shuts Down Speculation She's Exiting 'RHONJ' Amid Joe & Melissa Gorga Feud: 'I Started The Show!'

The Dancing With the Stars alum has been a main cast member since its launch in 2009, and when Giudice was sentenced to 11 months in prison for fraud, the reality series went on hiatus until she returned.

"Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave," the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star continued. "It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show…the games that people play. No. I started this. I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away."