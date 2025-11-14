Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals All the 'Jersey Shore' Stars' Kids Are 'Best Friends': 'It's So Special Watching Them Grow Up Together'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has grown up on reality TV — and now, so have her kids. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star opens up about motherhood in the spotlight, filming her long-running series and watching the next generation of cast kids grow close — all while chatting about her ultra-cozy, cabin-inspired collection with SHEIN. Farley says that one of the most rewarding parts of this stage of life has been seeing the Jersey Shore mini-mes become inseparable.

"They're all best friends," she shares. "It’s so special watching them grow up together." After 15 years on television, Farley is also grateful for the fans who've stayed with the cast from their early 20s to parenthood. "They’ve been along this journey with us for 15 years and we wouldn't be where we are without them," she says.

Filming now is also a completely different experience compared to their infamous early years. "It's different from the OG series where we were completely disconnected from the world," Farley explains. She loves the family-focused format of the reboot, adding, "We cover all areas of our lives. Whenever I'm working on a new project, like my films DEVON and Nanny Cam, my Jersey Shore family comes along for the ride." Still, Farley is thoughtful about what she shares. "I've made a conscious decision to share only what feels authentic and comfortable, while keeping the more personal moments just for our family," she admits.

JWoww Says Motherhood Taught Her How 'to Be Present'

Motherhood has shaped Farley in deep ways, too. "They've definitely taught me to be present," she expresses of her children — Meilani Alexandra, 11, and Greyson Valor, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews. "They've grown up so fast, so I'm really trying to appreciate each moment." And if her kids ever wanted to follow her path into television? She's all for it — as long as it's their choice. "If that's what they really want," the MTV star notes. "I just want them to follow their dreams." When she does get rare downtime, Farley keeps her recharge routine simple by "hanging out with my kids and fiancé, working out or watching some of my favorite movies."

JWoww Stars Alongside Her Kids in Cozy New SHEIN Collection

In addition to filming, Farley has been exploring the fashion world — something that became a family affair when she brought her kids onto set while working on her new SHEIN x JWoww collection. "It was such a full-circle experience! Having them on set made the shoot so much more special, we laughed the entire day," she recalls. "They definitely had their opinions as the collection was coming together. They were heavily involved in selecting their pieces and picked outfits that reflected their personality." As for her own evolving style? Motherhood has completely changed her fashion instincts. "I would say my style has become a lot more refined. I'm more intentional with what I choose to wear," she shares, adding that she still prioritizes feel-good pieces. "A lot of the styles in this collection are elevated and chic, but there is a comfortability throughout."

