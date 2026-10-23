Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Nearly Spills Out of Her Top in Tight Outfit 1 Month After Hospitalization: Photo
Oct. 23 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Jenni "JWoww" Farley is making a statement in a bold red outfit that puts her curves on full display.
The Jersey Shore star, 41, recently shared a mirror selfie on social media wearing a matching red set that included a plunging bra top, a long-sleeved cropped layer and fitted leggings.
The daring neckline put her cleavage front and center, while cutout details around her midsection added another eye-catching element. Farley wore the cropped layer open, revealing the matching bra underneath and giving the outfit a layered look.
She completed the ensemble with long, straight black hair and a dark manicure. Holding her phone up to the bathroom mirror, Farley struck a pose to show off the head-turning look.
The MTV personality also paired the selfie with “Code Red” by AntXRes featuring Cheyanne in her Story.
Farley Opened Up About Her Recent Health Struggles
The new photo comes after Farley shared a difficult health update with fans.
In September, she revealed that she had been hospitalized with a kidney infection and appendicitis. According to Farley, she had been feeling unwell for months before her condition became more serious. She also experienced significant weight loss during that time.
“This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis,” she shared on Instagram.
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Farley Is ‘Constantly Feeling Off’
Farley went on to explain that her symptoms had been affecting her for a while before she reached a breaking point.
She admitted that she hadn't felt like herself "for months," suffering from "weight loss, exhaustion, constantly feeling off," before "last Friday," when her body "finally said, 'We aren’t making it like this anymore.'"
She also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped her through the ordeal, thanking "the incredible hospital team taking care" of her and "doing everything they could to get me healthy enough to have this moment with my kids."
'Jersey Shore' Star Addressed Weight-Loss Speculation
As her appearance sparked speculation about whether she had used weight-loss injections, Farley pushed back against the rumors.
“Apologies to everyone offended by my weight lol,” she wrote.
Farley continued, “I have never been this thin since middle school, but unfortunately, I was told I couldn’t eat for six days in the hospital as they debated taking out my appendix while I was also suffering from a kidney abscess the size of a golf ball… appendicitis, and a kidney infection sucks, and because I had this ongoing, I was losing weight over the summer. But what sucks more is the fact that I can’t control how thin I am right now, and I did not do any ‘shots’ for this to happen… but I will ask when I gain all the weight back for you to then comment about how fat I got because women can’t win either way.”