Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Nearly Spills Out of Her Top in Tight Outfit 1 Month After Hospitalization: Photo

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Jenni "JWoww" Farley is making a statement in a bold red outfit that puts her curves on full display. The Jersey Shore star, 41, recently shared a mirror selfie on social media wearing a matching red set that included a plunging bra top, a long-sleeved cropped layer and fitted leggings. The daring neckline put her cleavage front and center, while cutout details around her midsection added another eye-catching element. Farley wore the cropped layer open, revealing the matching bra underneath and giving the outfit a layered look.

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Source: @JWOWW/INSTAGRAM Jenni 'JWoww' Farley showed off her curves in a bold red matching set in a recent mirror selfie.

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She completed the ensemble with long, straight black hair and a dark manicure. Holding her phone up to the bathroom mirror, Farley struck a pose to show off the head-turning look. The MTV personality also paired the selfie with “Code Red” by AntXRes featuring Cheyanne in her Story.

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Farley Opened Up About Her Recent Health Struggles

Source: MEGA The 'Jersey Shore' star paired a plunging bra top with a cropped layer and fitted leggings.

The new photo comes after Farley shared a difficult health update with fans. In September, she revealed that she had been hospitalized with a kidney infection and appendicitis. According to Farley, she had been feeling unwell for months before her condition became more serious. She also experienced significant weight loss during that time. “This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis,” she shared on Instagram.

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Farley Is ‘Constantly Feeling Off’

Source: MEGA The star said she hadn't felt like herself 'for months.'

Farley went on to explain that her symptoms had been affecting her for a while before she reached a breaking point. She admitted that she hadn't felt like herself "for months," suffering from "weight loss, exhaustion, constantly feeling off," before "last Friday," when her body "finally said, 'We aren’t making it like this anymore.'" She also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped her through the ordeal, thanking "the incredible hospital team taking care" of her and "doing everything they could to get me healthy enough to have this moment with my kids."

'Jersey Shore' Star Addressed Weight-Loss Speculation

Source: MEGA Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's new photo comes after she revealed that she had been hospitalized with a kidney infection and appendicitis.