Jennie Garth Reveals There's 'Always Potential Talks' About Another 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reunion
Though the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 has reunited over the years — from appearing in the 2019 series BH90210, where they all played heightened versions of themselves, to hanging out at 90s Con — they are not opposed to doing it again, according to Jennie Garth.
"We were all together for BH90210, and there's been talks amongst us of doing another rendition since that one was such a meta formula. We played ourselves playing the characters. We know fans of the show want us to do something where we're playing the actual characters. There's murmurs about that, but it's not flushed out yet," the actress, who played Kelly Taylor in the series, exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnering with Planet Oat for their “Better Reset” pop-up to help consumers reset better as they reset their clocks, bodies and minds for Daylight Savings. "There's always potential talks."
To this day, people still talk about the blonde beauty's iconic role. "Being on that show wasn't just 10 years — it's lasted me over 30 years because no matter where I go and what I do, people recognize me from that character and show, and I'm so grateful for it. What a run!" she continues of the teen drama, which also starred Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Ian Ziering and more. "The resurgence of the nineties and the nostalgia is so deserving because the nineties were the best decade ever. I'm so proud of everything we accomplished. It's been a really great thing to come into my life, but I haven't fully wrapped my brain around playing Kelly again. Going back to that character would take some imagination."
Throughout the years, the 51-year-old star has kept in touch with her costars, and now she's also hosting a podcast, called "90210MG," with Spelling, where they rewatch every episode from the beginning.
"I had never watched the series because I was busy making it. I never watched what was happening to the other characters. I only knew what was going down with Kelly," she says. "I am loving the characters, and we get really excited about every episode because I don't know what's going to happen. Tori has a better memory than I do. In every episode I learn something new. I never knew Brandon [Priestley] got back together with Emily [Christine Elise] while Kelly was burning in the fire! Brandon was making out with Emily at the same time, and he wasn't there to save her. That was a little upsetting."
"We really got to know each other. Those were super formative years for all of us because we were so young. There's so much developmental stuff that happened. I missed a lot by not going to actual high school or college, but did it all on TV instead — which is not the same by any means — but there's a bond with us that will never be broken because we're always going to be associated with one another. None of us shy away from it. We love each other, and we're happy to be together," she continues of tight-knit cast.
These days, the What I Like About You alum is starting Daylight Savings out on the right note by partnering with Planet Oat and their “Better Reset” pop-up.
Bright and early on Monday, March 11, look out for the “Better Reset with Planet Oat” coffee carts in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia to let a bit of goodness lead the way and get a nutritious and tasty start to your day.
"Planet Oat is doing us all a favor with the pop-ups in different cities around the country to help us with that Monday after Daylight Savings because it's a rough Monday," the mom-of-three shares. "They're making it a little better for us with free coffee, overnight oats and muffins, made with Planet Oat Extra Creamy and Unsweetened Original Oatmilk, which are available at the pop-up. People should take advantage because we all need a little help on that Monday!"
"Go to the Planet Oat Instagram page to find out where the pop-ups are going to be. If you're in New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and others places, check it out," she adds.
Since Garth is plant-based in her home, her partnership with Planet Oat made perfect sense. "I use it in my smoothies every morning. I make a crazy smoothie that no one else likes except one of my daughters. It's pretty intense, but I use that every morning. I urge people to check out a plant-based diet in general, and Planet Oat is a great nutritious alternative if you can't drink milk or don't want to drink milk like me!"