Jennie Garth Reveals There's 'Always Potential Talks' About Another 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reunion

"I had never watched the series because I was busy making it. I never watched what was happening to the other characters. I only knew what was going down with Kelly," she says. "I am loving the characters, and we get really excited about every episode because I don't know what's going to happen. Tori has a better memory than I do. In every episode I learn something new. I never knew Brandon [Priestley] got back together with Emily [Christine Elise] while Kelly was burning in the fire! Brandon was making out with Emily at the same time, and he wasn't there to save her. That was a little upsetting."

"We really got to know each other. Those were super formative years for all of us because we were so young. There's so much developmental stuff that happened. I missed a lot by not going to actual high school or college, but did it all on TV instead — which is not the same by any means — but there's a bond with us that will never be broken because we're always going to be associated with one another. None of us shy away from it. We love each other, and we're happy to be together," she continues of tight-knit cast.