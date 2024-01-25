Tori Spelling Spills on 'Unforgettable' Moment When '90210' Costar Luke Perry Revealed He Was Dating Madonna
Did Madonna have a boyfriend we didn’t know about?
On the latest episode of Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s podcast, "90210MG," Spelling recalled the moment when Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry revealed he was seeing the Queen of Pop.
The 50-year-old explained how Perry shared the news while they were on the set of the hit ‘90s drama, which ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.
“I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me,” she told Garth, who also starred on Beverly Hills, 90210. “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.’”
Spelling reminisced on how Perry, who died of a stroke at 52 in 2019, had her listen to a call from the iconic singer.
“Remember how we used to have answering machines, you guys? He played me a message from her,” she remembered. “I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.’”
However, Garth, 51, noted she was not in on Perry and Madonna’s romance at the time.
“Did I know that?” she asked, to which Spelling jokingly replied, “Jen, we kept these things from you because [that’s something] you would want to hear.”
Although the “Material Girl” artist and the ‘90s heartthrob never seemed to make things official, Vanity Fair reported in a 1992 cover story about how they first met at the American Foundation for AIDS Research.
Madonna, 65, apparently called the late star while he was on the set of his show to ask him to replace Elizabeth Taylor at the event, who had the flu at the time.
Perry went on the present the award after he opened the play Love Letters the same night. Madonna kissed Perry on stage during his performance. which sparked brief romance rumors.
After their alleged fling, Madonna went on to have relationships with Dennis Rodman and Carlos Leon. She and the actor had daughter Lourdes Leon, and she then married Guy Ritchie, whom she co-parents sons Rocco and David Banda with. Later in life, she adopted daughter Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.
As for Perry, he tied the knot with Rachel Sharpe in 1993, however, they called it quits in 2013. The pair shared son Jack, 26, and daughter Sophie, 23.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna is now dating boxing coach Josh Popper, 30.
On December 13, 2023, the mother-of-six brought out her young beau during the opening show for the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour.
The couple, who have been together for almost one year, both took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where they served as judges during a performance of Madonna’s 1990 classic hit “Vogue.”
The duo even shared a kiss for the arena full of supporters.