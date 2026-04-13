Jennie Garth Recalls 'Scary' Time After '90210' Ended When She Nearly Went Broke: 'I Never Worried About Money'

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Jennie Garth's time starring on the hit '90s TV show Beverly Hills, 90210 gave her deep pockets — however, once the teen drama concluded its run in 2000, the actress, 54, was barely living paycheck to paycheck and suffered from financial difficulties.

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Jennie Garth talks about facing financial difficulty after "Beverly Hills, 90210."



🎥: Armchair Expert pic.twitter.com/lEWH2w0v2o — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026 Source: @TMZ/X

“It was really scary. I didn’t think I would have such an adjustment, but we all went through it, and my dad had died,” she confessed on the Monday, April 13, episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. “I felt a lot more responsibility. I never worried about money, and then all of a sudden I started worrying about money.” At the time, Garth noted she owned both a home in Los Angeles and a ranch in Los Olivos, Calif. With less cash was rolling in, her business manager convinced her to sell both abodes “while the real estate is at its height.”

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Jennie Garth Sold Both of Her Multimillion-Dollar Homes

Source: @armchairexpertpod/YouTube The actress stated she regrets selling her two California homes.

The ranch was sold for $1.9 million in 2019, and the Studio City apartment was purchased for a whopping $4.4 million a year prior. Unfortunately, the What I Like About You alum now "regrets both of those decisions." “The minute you start worrying and holding on and attaching to the outcome of the money coming and going, that’s when it stopped coming," she explained.

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Jennie Garth Admitted She Was Financially Illiterate in Her Younger Years

Source: MEGA The actress also detailed her money issues in her 2014 memoir.

Garth further dived into how she felt economically illiterate as a young adult in her 2014 memoir, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde. “Being on a successful television series like Beverly Hills, 90210, seems like a dream come true, right? In so many ways, it truly is,” Garth wrote. “First of all, it really is good money — money on a level that I just didn’t understand when I was a teenager."

Source: MEGA Jennie Garth starred as Kelly Taylor in 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'