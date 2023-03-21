'90210' Actress Jennie Garth Shuts Down Shannon Doherty Reignited Feud Rumors: 'Stop Reaching To Paint Such A Negative Narrative'
Jennie Garth is squashing rumors her intense feud with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannon Doherty had erupted once again.
The 50-year-old took to social media to shut down speculation the dynamic duo had bad blood between one another after fans of the famed series called Garth out for snubbing Doherty from an Instagram post highlighting her attendance at the 90s Con event over the weekend.
"Ok. Everyone needs to take a deep breath," Garth expressed in the comments section of an additional post recapping her exciting endeavors at the Hartford Convention Center from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.
"1. i simply didn’t have a picture of me with shannon on my phone to add," she explained while listing numerous reasons why Doherty didn’t make the cut for her upload.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"2. i didn’t have access to a shannon banner backstage. Like there wasn’t one lying in the pile," Garth firmly noted. "3. we had almost completely diff schedules so sadly we barely saw each other."
"4. stop making assumptions when you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. 5. please stop reaching to paint such a negative narrative. here and everywhere," the What I Like About You star insisted.
Fans of Doherty didn't seem to budge, as they rallied in her defense and were ready to take her side if a feud did indeed erupt once again. In an attempt to further shut down feud rumors, Garth dropped one final photo featuring the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 — including Doherty, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestley.
"Sorry LAST one! Someone just sent me this and I knew you’d all love to see! ❤️JG," Garth captioned the picture, seemingly in regard to finally posting a photo of her and Doherty side by side.
"Whew. Now all the Shannen stans who read too much into everything can sit down and chillax. Love all of you!" one Instagram user expressed, as another added, "Love to see Shannon with you guys!! Without her it’s not the same 😊😊."
Garth and her costar infamously butted heads while on the set of the hit '90s TV series. There was one altercation that lead to a near fist fight between the actresses, forcing them to take matters "outside," Garth revealed in August 2019.