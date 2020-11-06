Beverly Hills 90210 stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling still aren’t over the fact that Jessica Alba made some nasty claims about the show’s cast behavior during her guest-starring stint years ago. The two have invited Alba to meet with them and clear the air once and for all.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Garth and Spelling said they’d like to have Alba as a guest on their show-insider “9021OMG” podcast to discuss her headline-making assertions that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with anyone on set. Alba guested on two episodes in 1998, playing a pregnant teen.

“I have been friendly with her at, like, events and stuff over the years. She’s super great. I don’t know what happened with that whole thing,” Spelling told Us on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, Garth told the outlet that she remembers less than “90 percent” of the series, and that the two absolutely “have” to have Alba on their podcast, which debuts November 9.

Spelling chimed in: “I want to like go through [Alba’s] memory of how it all played out. Because I’m curious! I’m sure there’s a valid story there. We don’t believe it’s something she made up. She was a young girl. And probably someone in passing said this to her, which is heartbreaking to us. So, we would love to talk to her about it.”

Alba’s criticism of the show’s cast came about via an interview on web series Hot Ones October 1. “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she claimed. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

The show’s director, Joel Feigenbaum, agrees with Garth and Spelling that he didn’t know about any such mistreatment from the cast, and isn’t sure where it came from. “I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway,” he said.

Both Spelling and Garth told Us there is an open invite for any and all guest stars of 90210 to appear on their podcast. The actresses were principals on every season of the hit show’s 10-season run.