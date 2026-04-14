NEWS Jennie Garth's Daughter Caught Actress Slashing Herself With Shards of Glass While 'Overcome by Pain' During Brief Split From Husband Dave Abrams Source: MEGA Jennie Garth was 'not in her right mind' after briefly separating from husband Dave Abrams in 2017. Rebecca Friedman April 14 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennie Garth was at one of her lowest points when found slashing herself with shards of glass almost 10 years ago. In her deeply emotional new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention, the famous actress recalled a traumatic moment when her eldest daughter, Luca, caught Garth harming herself after briefly splitting from husband Dave Abrams in August 2017. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sunk into a difficult bout of depression and alcohol abuse after resorting back to "old patterns" as her and Abrams' marriage crumbled.

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Source: MEGA Jennie Garth's daughter walked in on the actress cutting herself with shards of glass.

During this time of devastation, Luca, now 28, walked in on her mom using broken glass from a picture of her and Abrams to slit her skin. "I was in my room smashing framed pictures of me and Dave, overcome by the pain," Garth wrote in her book, which hit shelves on Tuesday, April 14. She continued, "I was taking the broken glass from the picture frames and I was trying to cut myself with the jagged pieces. I was certainly not in my right mind."

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'It Was a Form of Punishment'

Source: MEGA Jennie Garth shares three daughters with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

"It was almost an unconscious act, a form of punishment," the 54-year-old confessed. Garth and Abrams momentarily called it quits on their relationship two years after wedding on a ranch in California in 2015. They formally split in 2018 upon Abrams filing for divorce amid marital struggles after the What I Like About You actress suffered four miscarriages and underwent intense IVF treatment. "Dave said he just had to get out of there, and so he did," she penned of Abrams, 44.

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'You Can't Go on Like This, Mom. We Need You'

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Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram Jennie Garth was afraid she caused 'irreparable damage to my relationship with my daughter.'

Garth — who starred as Kelly Taylor in the hit Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise — also detailed the moments after Luca came face-to-face with her mom inflicting self-harm. "She took the glass from me, and cleaned up, while I buried myself in my bed, covering up with blankets of shame," the A Kindhearted Christmas actress recalled. "The next morning, I woke up and my self-hatred was at an all-time high. I was being so selfish and self-indulgent, and now I was terrified that I had caused irreparable damage to my relationship with my daughter," Garth admitted. "I was hurting my daughter by letting her see me like that. This was one of those regrets in life that stay with you forever. Luca said, 'You can’t go on like this Mom. We need you.'"

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'You're My Person'

Source: MEGA Jennie Garth got back together with husband Dave Abrams in 2019.

While Garth and Abrams briefly separated, the duo reconciled in 2019 after spending a few days together at a retreat in Joshua Tree. At the retreat, Abrams told Garth, "You’re my person," before giving their marriage another chance. He did, however, keep their divorce papers in his truck "for quite a few years," the mom-of-three revealed in her memoir. "I think it represented something profoundly freeing to him: He has a choice. To be together or to split. He can sign those papers anytime he wants. We all have free will," Garth reflects.

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